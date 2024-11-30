Kolon Group Honorary Chairman Lee acquitted of ‘Invossa suspicion’
The Seoul Central District Court judged that it is difficult to see that the honorary chairman intentionally manipulated the ingredients, as he learned that the ingredients of Invossa were different from what was reported to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety after the sale.
The Seoul Central District Court judged that it is difficult to see that the honorary chairman intentionally manipulated the ingredients, as he learned that the ingredients of Invossa were different from what was reported to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety after the sale.
