Kolon Group Honorary Chairman Lee acquitted of ‘Invossa suspicion’

Lee Woong-yeol, the honorary chairman of Kolon, who was indicted over suspicions related to the osteoarthritis treatment drug 'Invossa', was acquitted in the first trial.



The Seoul Central District Court judged that it is difficult to see that the honorary chairman intentionally manipulated the ingredients, as he learned that the ingredients of Invossa were different from what was reported to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety after the sale.



