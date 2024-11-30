Tottenham ties against AS Roma, Son Heung-min improves penalty success rate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min scored his fourth goal of the season in the Europa League.



Son showcased a new penalty kick style that was different from his usual approach, continuing his impressive penalty success rate recently.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



Just five minutes into the first half, Son Heung-min earned a penalty kick and took on the role of the kicker, engaging in a psychological battle with the opposing goalkeeper.



After taking a moment to compose himself, he deceived the goalkeeper by shooting in a different direction than usual, successfully scoring the opening goal.



This was his fourth goal of the season, achieved 41 days after his thigh injury, and it marked his eighth career goal in the Europa League.



Aiming for an additional goal, Son showed active movements and created many opportunities, but he repeatedly failed to score.



He quickly connected a shot after the ball rebounded off the goalpost, but it went wide from the goalpost.



A curling shot with his right foot was tipped away by the opposing goalkeeper's fingertips.



After Son's opening goal, Tottenham allowed an equalizer when AS Roma's Ndicka hit the crossbar with a shoulder shot.



Although they regained the lead with an additional goal from Johnson, who has been in good scoring form, they couldn't hold on until the end.



In the 46th minute of the second half, they conceded a tying goal, resulting in a 2-2 draw.



[Postecoglou: "It was a frustrating end to the game for us. I'd say an entertaining game, plenty of action. We should have put it to bed really, a lot early, we had enough chances to..."]



Until March of this year, Son had a penalty success rate of 68% in league and international matches, ranking last among designated kickers in Premier League teams.



Recently, he has improved his success rate to 74% by adopting a so-called pause technique before taking penalties.



Son Heung-min will aim for his fifth goal of the season against Fulham this Sunday.



This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!