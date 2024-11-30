Kim Yeon-koung receives most votes in All-Star Game for three consecutive seasons

동영상 고정 취소

This season, the volleyball queen Kim Yeon-koung, who is leading Heungkuk Life's undefeated streak, has been honored with the most votes in the All-Star Game for three consecutive seasons.



Out of a total of 45,000 fan votes, Kim Yeon-koung received an impressive 39,000 votes.



She also received the highest score of 72.98 from the players and media, making her the player with the most votes in the combined men's and women's categories for three consecutive seasons.



Just like her unyielding skills, her popularity shows no signs of waning.



In the men's division, Shin Yung-suk, a middle blocker from Korea Electric Power, received the most votes, and this season's All-Star Game will be held on January 4th in the lakeside city of Chuncheon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!