Ohtani sues former interpreter for embezzling money to buy baseball cards
What is the story behind this?
Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was indicted for illegally gambling with approximately 23.2 billion won taken from Ohtani's account.
Their ill-fated relationship is not over yet.
According to local media, Ohtani has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Mizuhara to return baseball cards that he purchased with his own money.
Mizuhara is said to have secretly withdrawn money from Ohtani's bank account to buy baseball cards worth about 450 million won, including Ohtani's autographed cards.
Now, Mizuhara, who must return the gambling money and pay taxes, interest, and fines to the IRS, is also required to return the baseball cards.
- 입력 2024-11-30 00:28:50
