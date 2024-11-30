News 9

[Exclusive] Ex-lawmaker‘s family tied to land near industrial site

입력 2024.11.30 (03:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the family of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was arrested along with Myung-tae Kyun, purchased land near the planned site of the Changwon National Industrial Complex.

The prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeongnam Provincial Government today (11.29) to determine whether development information was leaked.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

This is the candidate site for the ‘Changwon Second National Industrial Complex’ announced in March last year.

The total area is 3.4 million square meters, located in Buk-myeon and Dong-eup of Changwon City, Gyeongnam, which was the constituency of then-lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

[Won Hee-ryong/Former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/March 2023: “We will create a base for defense and nuclear fusion industries. Changwon is already attracting many companies, but there is a severe shortage of land.”]

The house is located 2 km away in a straight line from the planned industrial complex site.

The property, which has a yard overgrown with weeds, and an area of about 470 square meters, was traded for 345 million won just a month before the announcement of the industrial complex candidate site.

It is an area that was first released from the greenbelt zone, surrounded by apartment complexes and close to a highway interchange.

Once the industrial complex development is fully underway, it has great potential for development as a back-up complex.

[Real estate agent representative/voice altered: “If the national industrial complex comes in, it seems that the residential area in front of it will become more prominent, right?”]

However, KBS‘s investigation revealed that the person who purchased this land is the wife of Kim Young-sun’s younger brother.

On the day the transaction took place, a mortgage was also established in the name of another younger brother of Kim.

The reporters attempted to contact Kim Young-sun and her family to hear their side, but were unable to reach them.

A friend of Kim Young-sun stated, “I heard that a family member living in Seoul bought the house to live in after retirement,” and added, “Kim Young-sun learned about this fact later.”

The prosecution is investigating who the actual owner of the land is and whether development information was leaked in advance.

In relation to this, the prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeongnam Provincial Government and the relevant department of Changwon City Hall today.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Ex-lawmaker‘s family tied to land near industrial site
    • 입력 2024-11-30 03:58:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the family of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was arrested along with Myung-tae Kyun, purchased land near the planned site of the Changwon National Industrial Complex.

The prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeongnam Provincial Government today (11.29) to determine whether development information was leaked.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

This is the candidate site for the ‘Changwon Second National Industrial Complex’ announced in March last year.

The total area is 3.4 million square meters, located in Buk-myeon and Dong-eup of Changwon City, Gyeongnam, which was the constituency of then-lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

[Won Hee-ryong/Former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/March 2023: “We will create a base for defense and nuclear fusion industries. Changwon is already attracting many companies, but there is a severe shortage of land.”]

The house is located 2 km away in a straight line from the planned industrial complex site.

The property, which has a yard overgrown with weeds, and an area of about 470 square meters, was traded for 345 million won just a month before the announcement of the industrial complex candidate site.

It is an area that was first released from the greenbelt zone, surrounded by apartment complexes and close to a highway interchange.

Once the industrial complex development is fully underway, it has great potential for development as a back-up complex.

[Real estate agent representative/voice altered: “If the national industrial complex comes in, it seems that the residential area in front of it will become more prominent, right?”]

However, KBS‘s investigation revealed that the person who purchased this land is the wife of Kim Young-sun’s younger brother.

On the day the transaction took place, a mortgage was also established in the name of another younger brother of Kim.

The reporters attempted to contact Kim Young-sun and her family to hear their side, but were unable to reach them.

A friend of Kim Young-sun stated, “I heard that a family member living in Seoul bought the house to live in after retirement,” and added, “Kim Young-sun learned about this fact later.”

The prosecution is investigating who the actual owner of the land is and whether development information was leaked in advance.

In relation to this, the prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeongnam Provincial Government and the relevant department of Changwon City Hall today.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.
이형관
이형관 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사상 첫 감사원장 탄핵 추진에…감사원, 강력 반발

사상 첫 감사원장 탄핵 추진에…감사원, 강력 반발
야 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않겠다”…여 “탄핵 놀음 극에 달해”

야 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않겠다”…여 “탄핵 놀음 극에 달해”
야, 초유의 반쪽 감액예산안 <br>단독 처리…여, 반발 퇴장

야, 초유의 반쪽 감액예산안 단독 처리…여, 반발 퇴장
경기 성남서 노후 주택 ‘와르르’…인근 주민들 대피

경기 성남서 노후 주택 ‘와르르’…인근 주민들 대피
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.