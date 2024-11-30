[Exclusive] Ex-lawmaker‘s family tied to land near industrial site

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed that the family of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was arrested along with Myung-tae Kyun, purchased land near the planned site of the Changwon National Industrial Complex.



The prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeongnam Provincial Government today (11.29) to determine whether development information was leaked.



Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



This is the candidate site for the ‘Changwon Second National Industrial Complex’ announced in March last year.



The total area is 3.4 million square meters, located in Buk-myeon and Dong-eup of Changwon City, Gyeongnam, which was the constituency of then-lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



[Won Hee-ryong/Former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/March 2023: “We will create a base for defense and nuclear fusion industries. Changwon is already attracting many companies, but there is a severe shortage of land.”]



The house is located 2 km away in a straight line from the planned industrial complex site.



The property, which has a yard overgrown with weeds, and an area of about 470 square meters, was traded for 345 million won just a month before the announcement of the industrial complex candidate site.



It is an area that was first released from the greenbelt zone, surrounded by apartment complexes and close to a highway interchange.



Once the industrial complex development is fully underway, it has great potential for development as a back-up complex.



[Real estate agent representative/voice altered: “If the national industrial complex comes in, it seems that the residential area in front of it will become more prominent, right?”]



However, KBS‘s investigation revealed that the person who purchased this land is the wife of Kim Young-sun’s younger brother.



On the day the transaction took place, a mortgage was also established in the name of another younger brother of Kim.



The reporters attempted to contact Kim Young-sun and her family to hear their side, but were unable to reach them.



A friend of Kim Young-sun stated, “I heard that a family member living in Seoul bought the house to live in after retirement,” and added, “Kim Young-sun learned about this fact later.”



The prosecution is investigating who the actual owner of the land is and whether development information was leaked in advance.



In relation to this, the prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeongnam Provincial Government and the relevant department of Changwon City Hall today.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



