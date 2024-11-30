Slow restoration underway in extensively damaged Hezbollah stronghold Dahieh

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the situation in the Middle East war.



Israel and the Lebanese faction Hezbollah are maintaining a fragile ceasefire.



Our KBS correspondent is in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh.



This is the first time a South Korean media outlet has reported from this area since the outbreak of the Middle East war.



Let's connect with him.



Correspondent Kim Gae-hyung, it’s Saturday afternoon there, right?



What is the situation like now?



[Report]



It is the fourth day of the ceasefire, but tensions remain high in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh.



This area is managed by Hezbollah, so reporting is only possible with their permission.



They are extremely sensitive about maintaining security.



Dahieh, which has been heavily bombed by the Israeli military, has almost no buildings left intact.



Even the buildings that avoided direct hits have most of their windows shattered due to the blast effects.



Restoration work is underway, but the scale of the damage is so extensive that there is little hope for support from the government or Hezbollah, resulting in very slow progress.



Many buildings remain empty as residents who fled to avoid the airstrikes have not yet returned.



The Israeli military continues to carry out sporadic attacks on Hezbollah military facilities near the Lebanese border, even during the ceasefire.



Today, a memorial event is being held for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.



Hezbollah is facing a crisis as most of its leadership has been assassinated.



Naim Qassem, who recently took over as the head of the organization, gave his first TV speech yesterday and is now taking steps to rebuild the organization in conjunction with today's memorial event for Nasrallah.



This has been a report from the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh.



