National political power struggle continues, now on budget cuts

[Anchor]



Here’s the latest from the political arena.



The Democratic Party has held outdoor rallies for five consecutive weeks, urging the acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The ruling party criticized the Democratic Party for unilaterally processing next year's budget proposal in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, calling it a "legislative coup."



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



["It is the people's command! Investigate Kim Keon-hee!"]



The Democratic Party has held weekend outdoor rallies for five consecutive weeks, repeatedly urging the acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "We will judge Yoon Suk Yeol, condemn Kim Keon-hee, protect Colonel Park, and fight alongside Lee Jae-myung. All of this is a struggle for democracy."]



They criticized the prosecution, which has indicted Representative Lee Jae-myung on various charges, saying, "Investigating however you like, indicting selectively, and challenging the National Assembly is the behavior of gangsters, not prosecutors."



Earlier, conservative civic groups held a counter-rally in downtown Seoul, demanding, "Arrest Representative Lee Jae-myung."



The People Power Party launched an offensive, calling the Democratic Party's unilateral processing of next year's budget proposal, which only reflected cuts in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, a "legislative coup."



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon claimed that the Democratic Party has discarded the budget for the construction of the Honam High-Speed Railway and the support project for medical residents, particularly raising his voice about the Honam High-Speed Railway budget, stating, "If it means paralyzing the government, they would abandon Honam as well."



[Kim Yeon-joo/People Power Party Spokesperson: "They have recklessly cut budgets essential for people's livelihoods, the future, and the protection of the vulnerable. Can we truly assert that this has nothing to do with Representative Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk?"]



The Democratic Party plans to process the tax reduction budget proposal at the plenary session on the legal deadline on the 2nd of next month, but National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik is contemplating whether to present the budget proposal at the plenary session.



In the meantime, Speaker Woo is scheduled to meet with the floor leaders of both parties early next week, and it seems that behind-the-scenes contacts between the floor leadership of both parties regarding the tax reduction budget proposal will also begin.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



