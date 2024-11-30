News 9

National political power struggle continues, now on budget cuts

입력 2024.11.30 (23:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Here’s the latest from the political arena.

The Democratic Party has held outdoor rallies for five consecutive weeks, urging the acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The ruling party criticized the Democratic Party for unilaterally processing next year's budget proposal in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, calling it a "legislative coup."

Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

["It is the people's command! Investigate Kim Keon-hee!"]

The Democratic Party has held weekend outdoor rallies for five consecutive weeks, repeatedly urging the acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "We will judge Yoon Suk Yeol, condemn Kim Keon-hee, protect Colonel Park, and fight alongside Lee Jae-myung. All of this is a struggle for democracy."]

They criticized the prosecution, which has indicted Representative Lee Jae-myung on various charges, saying, "Investigating however you like, indicting selectively, and challenging the National Assembly is the behavior of gangsters, not prosecutors."

Earlier, conservative civic groups held a counter-rally in downtown Seoul, demanding, "Arrest Representative Lee Jae-myung."

The People Power Party launched an offensive, calling the Democratic Party's unilateral processing of next year's budget proposal, which only reflected cuts in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, a "legislative coup."

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon claimed that the Democratic Party has discarded the budget for the construction of the Honam High-Speed Railway and the support project for medical residents, particularly raising his voice about the Honam High-Speed Railway budget, stating, "If it means paralyzing the government, they would abandon Honam as well."

[Kim Yeon-joo/People Power Party Spokesperson: "They have recklessly cut budgets essential for people's livelihoods, the future, and the protection of the vulnerable. Can we truly assert that this has nothing to do with Representative Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk?"]

The Democratic Party plans to process the tax reduction budget proposal at the plenary session on the legal deadline on the 2nd of next month, but National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik is contemplating whether to present the budget proposal at the plenary session.

In the meantime, Speaker Woo is scheduled to meet with the floor leaders of both parties early next week, and it seems that behind-the-scenes contacts between the floor leadership of both parties regarding the tax reduction budget proposal will also begin.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National political power struggle continues, now on budget cuts
    • 입력 2024-11-30 23:05:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Here’s the latest from the political arena.

The Democratic Party has held outdoor rallies for five consecutive weeks, urging the acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The ruling party criticized the Democratic Party for unilaterally processing next year's budget proposal in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, calling it a "legislative coup."

Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

["It is the people's command! Investigate Kim Keon-hee!"]

The Democratic Party has held weekend outdoor rallies for five consecutive weeks, repeatedly urging the acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "We will judge Yoon Suk Yeol, condemn Kim Keon-hee, protect Colonel Park, and fight alongside Lee Jae-myung. All of this is a struggle for democracy."]

They criticized the prosecution, which has indicted Representative Lee Jae-myung on various charges, saying, "Investigating however you like, indicting selectively, and challenging the National Assembly is the behavior of gangsters, not prosecutors."

Earlier, conservative civic groups held a counter-rally in downtown Seoul, demanding, "Arrest Representative Lee Jae-myung."

The People Power Party launched an offensive, calling the Democratic Party's unilateral processing of next year's budget proposal, which only reflected cuts in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, a "legislative coup."

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon claimed that the Democratic Party has discarded the budget for the construction of the Honam High-Speed Railway and the support project for medical residents, particularly raising his voice about the Honam High-Speed Railway budget, stating, "If it means paralyzing the government, they would abandon Honam as well."

[Kim Yeon-joo/People Power Party Spokesperson: "They have recklessly cut budgets essential for people's livelihoods, the future, and the protection of the vulnerable. Can we truly assert that this has nothing to do with Representative Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk?"]

The Democratic Party plans to process the tax reduction budget proposal at the plenary session on the legal deadline on the 2nd of next month, but National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik is contemplating whether to present the budget proposal at the plenary session.

In the meantime, Speaker Woo is scheduled to meet with the floor leaders of both parties early next week, and it seems that behind-the-scenes contacts between the floor leadership of both parties regarding the tax reduction budget proposal will also begin.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“트럼프 20% 관세 시 현대차·기아 총영업이익 <br>최대 19% 감소”

“트럼프 20% 관세 시 현대차·기아 총영업이익 최대 19% 감소”
김정은, 방북 러 국방 접견 …“러 영토완정 지지”

김정은, 방북 러 국방 접견 …“러 영토완정 지지”
여기는 헤즈볼라 거점 다히예 피해 복구 작업 중…30일 나스랄라 추모행사

여기는 헤즈볼라 거점 다히예 피해 복구 작업 중…30일 나스랄라 추모행사
민주, 5번째 장외집회…<br>‘감액 예산’ 기싸움

민주, 5번째 장외집회…‘감액 예산’ 기싸움
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.