News 9

Farmers struggle to start damage recovery from heavy snowfall

입력 2024.11.30 (23:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Farmers in Gyeonggi-do Province are pouring all their efforts into recovery work even on weekends.

However, the recovery is slow compared to the scale of the damage, and there is great concern about how to sustain their collapsed livelihoods.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

Three greenhouses that were growing ornamental plants collapsed under the heavy snowfall.

Tens of thousands of pots were buried under the debris, and many facilities were significantly damaged.

This was originally a place filled with plants.

As the roof collapsed due to the heavy snow, the ventilation fans also fell down like this.

Plants that grow in warm environments have been exposed to extreme cold for two days.

[“I should have placed the larger ones in the center.”]

To save as many plants as possible that have been carefully nurtured for over three years, the entire family came together to help over the weekend.

[Lee Hye-ran/Farm employee: “We’ve already taken out about 30,000 (plants). If we leave them like this, the temperature will drop significantly, and the plants will die.”]

In this village, where flower farms are concentrated, about 30 farms have suffered similar damage.

[Heo Yang-seok/President of the Hwasan Flower Association: “The facilities costs several hundred million won. (The crops) will all die due to cold damage. The government needs to designate this area as a disaster special zone and provide compensation.”]

This is a poultry farm that collapsed under the weight of snow piled on the roof.

Eight buildings that were ready to raise newborn chicks were brought down by the snowstorm.

[Kim Dae-yong/Poultry farm owner: “The chicks were supposed to arrive the day after the heavy snowfall, but it’s so frustrating. It just collapsed in an instant, in just one second.”]

With the risk of further collapse and costs amounting to tens of millions of won, they can’t even think about recovery and can only sigh.

[“Just looking at it here is really just...”]

This heavy snowfall has caused damage to 420,000 square meters of farmland and nearly 1,000 livestock facilities in southern Gyeonggi Province alone.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Farmers struggle to start damage recovery from heavy snowfall
    • 입력 2024-11-30 23:05:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Farmers in Gyeonggi-do Province are pouring all their efforts into recovery work even on weekends.

However, the recovery is slow compared to the scale of the damage, and there is great concern about how to sustain their collapsed livelihoods.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

Three greenhouses that were growing ornamental plants collapsed under the heavy snowfall.

Tens of thousands of pots were buried under the debris, and many facilities were significantly damaged.

This was originally a place filled with plants.

As the roof collapsed due to the heavy snow, the ventilation fans also fell down like this.

Plants that grow in warm environments have been exposed to extreme cold for two days.

[“I should have placed the larger ones in the center.”]

To save as many plants as possible that have been carefully nurtured for over three years, the entire family came together to help over the weekend.

[Lee Hye-ran/Farm employee: “We’ve already taken out about 30,000 (plants). If we leave them like this, the temperature will drop significantly, and the plants will die.”]

In this village, where flower farms are concentrated, about 30 farms have suffered similar damage.

[Heo Yang-seok/President of the Hwasan Flower Association: “The facilities costs several hundred million won. (The crops) will all die due to cold damage. The government needs to designate this area as a disaster special zone and provide compensation.”]

This is a poultry farm that collapsed under the weight of snow piled on the roof.

Eight buildings that were ready to raise newborn chicks were brought down by the snowstorm.

[Kim Dae-yong/Poultry farm owner: “The chicks were supposed to arrive the day after the heavy snowfall, but it’s so frustrating. It just collapsed in an instant, in just one second.”]

With the risk of further collapse and costs amounting to tens of millions of won, they can’t even think about recovery and can only sigh.

[“Just looking at it here is really just...”]

This heavy snowfall has caused damage to 420,000 square meters of farmland and nearly 1,000 livestock facilities in southern Gyeonggi Province alone.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“트럼프 20% 관세 시 현대차·기아 총영업이익 <br>최대 19% 감소”

“트럼프 20% 관세 시 현대차·기아 총영업이익 최대 19% 감소”
김정은, 방북 러 국방 접견 …“러 영토완정 지지”

김정은, 방북 러 국방 접견 …“러 영토완정 지지”
여기는 헤즈볼라 거점 다히예 피해 복구 작업 중…30일 나스랄라 추모행사

여기는 헤즈볼라 거점 다히예 피해 복구 작업 중…30일 나스랄라 추모행사
민주, 5번째 장외집회…<br>‘감액 예산’ 기싸움

민주, 5번째 장외집회…‘감액 예산’ 기싸움
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.