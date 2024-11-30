Cold weather keeps people inside preventing casualties, icy roads cause accidents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A moving truck's ladder collapsed and struck a playground in an apartment complex.



Fortunately, there were no casualties as there were no people nearby.



Traffic accidents on icy roads occurred across the country, and reporter Choi Min-young covers the weekend incidents.



[Report]



A high ladder has fallen in the middle of a playground in an apartment complex.



The playground equipment underneath was shattered, and a metal utility pole bent like a piece of taffy.



Around 11:30 AM today (Nov. 30), the ladder of a moving truck collapsed at an apartment in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: "I heard on the broadcast that there were danger factors in the playground and its vicinity, and that we should not come out."]



It was a very dangerous situation, but fortunately, there were no casualties due to the cold weather and the absence of people in and around the playground.



The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including whether there was an operational error by the driver.



A cargo truck is barely visible above the water after falling into the sea.



Rescue workers pull the driver out, who was trapped inside.



["One, two, three!"]



Around 1 AM today, a cargo truck fell into the sea near Namhang Pier in Jung-gu, Incheon, and the driver, showing symptoms of hypothermia, was taken to the hospital.



Accident vehicles are tangled on a snow-covered road.



Around 6 AM today, nine vehicles slipped on an icy road on an overpass in Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Province, resulting in 12 people sustaining minor injuries.



About two hours later, a cargo truck carrying milk overturned on an icy road on a national highway in Eumseong-gun, Chungbuk.



Firefighters are spraying water on a building engulfed in flames.



Around 9:30 AM, a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Cheongju, Chungbuk, causing an estimated property damage of over 140 million won, according to the fire department.



The police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire based on employee statements that it started from a printing machine.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



