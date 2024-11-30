News 9

Two ski resorts open in Gangwon-do marking the beginning of winter season

입력 2024.11.30 (23:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, the calendar will turn another page tomorrow, marking the last month of the year, December.

The ski season has begun.

Two ski resorts in Gangwon-do have opened their doors.

On the opening weekend, more than 6,000 people flocked to enjoy the winter scenery.

Reporter Kim Mun-young has the story.

[Report]

At an altitude of 1,050m, the summit of Taegisan offers a vast expanse of snow under a clear sky.

The towering mountain range creates a spectacular view as it blends with the snow.

["Wow."]

White snowflakes bloom on every branch, creating a massive winter wonderland.

[Lee Seong-guk & Yoon Soo-kyung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "Since it snowed a lot, walking in the ski resort is nice, and seeing the snowflakes makes me feel really good and clears my mind."]

Skiers racing across the snowy fields.

With the first snow, two ski resorts in Gangwon-do have opened.

Thanks to the snowmaking machines running in the bitter cold, they were able to open early.

[Jung Ji-eun/Songpa-gu, Seoul: "Recently, the weather has been so warm that I was really wondering if they could open early. But with the recent snowfall, I’m just so happy."]

[Choi Seong-hoon & Bae Dal-hyun: "It keeps snowing heavily, so the snow condition is really good for opening. There aren’t many countries with four seasons, so I think it’s great that we can enjoy this in Korea."]

On this first opening weekend (Nov. 30), over 6,000 skiers gathered to celebrate the start of winter.

[Yoon Kyung-moon/Ski Resort Manager: "According to statistics from the past three years, the number of visitors to the ski resort is on the rise... There is a demand for various cultural contents, besides skiing, that can be enjoyed at the ski resort."]

The remaining ski resorts in Gangwon-do plan to open their slopes sequentially next month to welcome skiers from across the country.

This is KBS News Kim Mun-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Two ski resorts open in Gangwon-do marking the beginning of winter season
    • 입력 2024-11-30 23:05:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, the calendar will turn another page tomorrow, marking the last month of the year, December.

The ski season has begun.

Two ski resorts in Gangwon-do have opened their doors.

On the opening weekend, more than 6,000 people flocked to enjoy the winter scenery.

Reporter Kim Mun-young has the story.

[Report]

At an altitude of 1,050m, the summit of Taegisan offers a vast expanse of snow under a clear sky.

The towering mountain range creates a spectacular view as it blends with the snow.

["Wow."]

White snowflakes bloom on every branch, creating a massive winter wonderland.

[Lee Seong-guk & Yoon Soo-kyung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "Since it snowed a lot, walking in the ski resort is nice, and seeing the snowflakes makes me feel really good and clears my mind."]

Skiers racing across the snowy fields.

With the first snow, two ski resorts in Gangwon-do have opened.

Thanks to the snowmaking machines running in the bitter cold, they were able to open early.

[Jung Ji-eun/Songpa-gu, Seoul: "Recently, the weather has been so warm that I was really wondering if they could open early. But with the recent snowfall, I’m just so happy."]

[Choi Seong-hoon & Bae Dal-hyun: "It keeps snowing heavily, so the snow condition is really good for opening. There aren’t many countries with four seasons, so I think it’s great that we can enjoy this in Korea."]

On this first opening weekend (Nov. 30), over 6,000 skiers gathered to celebrate the start of winter.

[Yoon Kyung-moon/Ski Resort Manager: "According to statistics from the past three years, the number of visitors to the ski resort is on the rise... There is a demand for various cultural contents, besides skiing, that can be enjoyed at the ski resort."]

The remaining ski resorts in Gangwon-do plan to open their slopes sequentially next month to welcome skiers from across the country.

This is KBS News Kim Mun-young.
김문영
김문영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“트럼프 20% 관세 시 현대차·기아 총영업이익 <br>최대 19% 감소”

“트럼프 20% 관세 시 현대차·기아 총영업이익 최대 19% 감소”
김정은, 방북 러 국방 접견 …“러 영토완정 지지”

김정은, 방북 러 국방 접견 …“러 영토완정 지지”
여기는 헤즈볼라 거점 다히예 피해 복구 작업 중…30일 나스랄라 추모행사

여기는 헤즈볼라 거점 다히예 피해 복구 작업 중…30일 나스랄라 추모행사
민주, 5번째 장외집회…<br>‘감액 예산’ 기싸움

민주, 5번째 장외집회…‘감액 예산’ 기싸움
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.