Two ski resorts open in Gangwon-do marking the beginning of winter season
Yes, the calendar will turn another page tomorrow, marking the last month of the year, December.
The ski season has begun.
Two ski resorts in Gangwon-do have opened their doors.
On the opening weekend, more than 6,000 people flocked to enjoy the winter scenery.
Reporter Kim Mun-young has the story.
[Report]
At an altitude of 1,050m, the summit of Taegisan offers a vast expanse of snow under a clear sky.
The towering mountain range creates a spectacular view as it blends with the snow.
["Wow."]
White snowflakes bloom on every branch, creating a massive winter wonderland.
[Lee Seong-guk & Yoon Soo-kyung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "Since it snowed a lot, walking in the ski resort is nice, and seeing the snowflakes makes me feel really good and clears my mind."]
Skiers racing across the snowy fields.
With the first snow, two ski resorts in Gangwon-do have opened.
Thanks to the snowmaking machines running in the bitter cold, they were able to open early.
[Jung Ji-eun/Songpa-gu, Seoul: "Recently, the weather has been so warm that I was really wondering if they could open early. But with the recent snowfall, I’m just so happy."]
[Choi Seong-hoon & Bae Dal-hyun: "It keeps snowing heavily, so the snow condition is really good for opening. There aren’t many countries with four seasons, so I think it’s great that we can enjoy this in Korea."]
On this first opening weekend (Nov. 30), over 6,000 skiers gathered to celebrate the start of winter.
[Yoon Kyung-moon/Ski Resort Manager: "According to statistics from the past three years, the number of visitors to the ski resort is on the rise... There is a demand for various cultural contents, besides skiing, that can be enjoyed at the ski resort."]
The remaining ski resorts in Gangwon-do plan to open their slopes sequentially next month to welcome skiers from across the country.
This is KBS News Kim Mun-young.
입력 2024-11-30
