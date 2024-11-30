Jung Woo-sung makes official apology and pledges to takes full responsibility
Actor Jung Woo-sung has made his first public appearance since the eruption of controversy in his personal life.
With a stern expression, he spoke about the ongoing controversy.
This is Lee Chung-heon reporting.
[Report]
Actor Jung Woo-sung, who has been at the center of controversy due to the acknowledgment of his extramarital child, stood on the stage of the Blue Dragon Film Awards.
Jung Woo-sung thanked the audience for the film "12.12: The DAY" and expressed his feelings about being on stage.
[Jung Woo-sung/Actor: "I stand here hoping that my private matters do not leave a blemish on the film."]
Jung Woo-sung didn't appear on the red carpet and quietly conveyed his apologies on stage.
[Jung Woo-sung/Actor: "I sincerely apologize for causing concern and disappointment to everyone who has sent me love and support. I will take all the criticism and carry it with me."]
He also expressed his determination to fulfill his responsibilities as a father.
[Jung Woo-sung/Actor: "As a father, I will fulfill my responsibilities to my son until the end."]
On November 24th, Jung Woo-sung acknowledged that the son of model Moon Ga-bi is his biological child.
Since then, information and photos related to his private life have been leaked, escalating the controversy, and there was much interest in whether Jung Woo-sung would attend the Blue Dragon Film Awards.
Meanwhile, the film "12.12: The DAY" won four awards at this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.
Jung Woo-sung was nominated for Best Actor but did not win.
This is KBS News Lee Chung-heon.
