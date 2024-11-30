Visitors experience taste of winter at 24th Jeju Yellowtail Festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people think of the savory yellowtail sashimi when it comes to winter delicacies.



The Jeju Yellowtail Festival, which has been held for over 20 years, is taking place this year at the Mosulpo Port in Seogwipo.



Reporter Lim Yeon-hee visited the festival site.



[Report]



Participants jumped into the tank to catch yellowtail.



They followed the swiftly swimming yellowtail, but due to their evasive maneuvers, they repeatedly missed their catches.



Finally, when someone pulled up a large yellowtail the size of an adult's forearm, cheers erupted.



The 24th Jeju Yellowtail Festival was held at Mosulpo Port in Seogwipo.



[Kim Sang-woo/Tourist: "My son just turned 100 days old. I caught a yellowtail to give him lots of energy."]



The yellowtail, a specialty of the Jeju sea, showcases its firm texture and savory taste during the cold winter months when it is at its best quality.



The auction event, where fresh yellowtail can be purchased at relatively low prices, is also popular.



They prepare the live fish on the spot, allowing visitors to taste the true flavor of Jeju yellowtail righ away.



[Lee Han-sol/Tourist: "I got to taste yellowtail for the first time. I got it for free at the event, so I'm happy and it’s so delicious."]



This yellowtail festival, which can be enjoyed alongside the clean waters of Jeju, will continue until tomorrow (Dec. 1).



KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.



