Sono's new coach Kim Tae-sul fails to break team's losing streak

[Anchor]

A debut victory for Sono's new coach Kim Tae-sul is not coming easily.

Sono have fallen into a five-game losing streak after losing to LG, who were on an eight-game losing streak.

It seems that the new coach will need some time until he can show something.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

With LG in the lead, Sono's Williams and Lee Jae-do score consecutively at the end of the third quarter.

Sono successfully takes the lead 57 to 56.

Lim Dong-seob showed his determination by holding onto Park Jung-hyeon until the end, but LG's desperation to escape their eight-game losing streak was equally strong.

Park Jung-hyeon stood out in particular.

Despite the distraction from Sono fans, he made both of his free throws and became a key player in the victory with important scores and passes at critical moments.

After grabbing an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter, the pass he gave led to Tamayo's decisive three-pointer.

Yu Gi-sang's perfect block shot crushed Sono's will to chase.

Coach Kim Tae-sul maintained his calmness and smile until the end but failed to stop the losing streak.

In Suwon, KT and Hyundai Mobis faced off fiercely.

In the third quarter, KT's Moon Seong-gon fell to the court due to a rough foul by Prim.

Fortunately, it did not lead to an injury, but a U foul was called.

In the fourth quarter, Hyundai Mobis' Sean Long was fouled and fell, but the review determined that a U foul was not called.

Amid such a fierce match, Hyundai Mobis, with both Prim and Shawn Long recording double-doubles, defeated KT.

In the game between Samsung and DB, a long-range three-pointer by Derrickson, thrown under pressure of the shot clock, became a remarkable highlight as it swished through the rim.

This is KBS News Jeong Chung-hee.

