Veteran Shin Yung-suk and rookies unite to break KEPCO's losing streak
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Korean Volleyball League team Korea Electric Power Corporation has broken free from a long five-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card.
Despite the absence of foreign attacker Elian, veteran Shin Yung-suk and the rookie players all came together as one team, showcasing impressive performances.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
After starting the season with five consecutive wins, Korea Electric Power Corporation fell into a five-game losing streak following the departure of foreign player Elian, but they managed to endure through sheer willpower.
In the early stages of the first set, Seo Jae-duck took the initiative with a block, and Gu Gyo-hyeok shook the opponent with sharp back-row attacks.
In the second set, veteran Shin Yung-suk joined the fray.
Shin Yung-suk roared with success, following his signature quick attacks with a beautifully placed service ace.
In the third set, they fell behind the opponent, trailing by four points.
Coach Kwon Young-min focused on uplifting the players rather than giving special tactical instructions.
[Kwon Young-min/Korea Electric Power Corporation Coach: "Look at their faces, they all look defeated! What did I say today? I told you to have fun and enjoy! Don’t feel pressured now. Just do the same thing!"]
Additionally, rookie Yoon Ha-jun, who joined the team through this year's rookie draft, changed the momentum by delivering spikes in crucial moments.
United as one team, Korea Electric Power Corporation defeated Woori Card with a set score of 3-0, emerging from the long losing streak.
[Shin Yung-suk/Korea Electric Power Corporation: "Even though the players were in a tough situation, I thought today would be a challenging match, but fortunately, all the team members came together to achieve victory."]
In the women's division, JeongKwanJang's foreign duo Megawati and Bukilic combined for 45 points, ending IBK Industrial Bank's seven-game winning streak.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Veteran Shin Yung-suk and rookies unite to break KEPCO's losing streak
-
- 입력 2024-11-30 23:49:40
The Korean Volleyball League team Korea Electric Power Corporation has broken free from a long five-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card.
Despite the absence of foreign attacker Elian, veteran Shin Yung-suk and the rookie players all came together as one team, showcasing impressive performances.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
After starting the season with five consecutive wins, Korea Electric Power Corporation fell into a five-game losing streak following the departure of foreign player Elian, but they managed to endure through sheer willpower.
In the early stages of the first set, Seo Jae-duck took the initiative with a block, and Gu Gyo-hyeok shook the opponent with sharp back-row attacks.
In the second set, veteran Shin Yung-suk joined the fray.
Shin Yung-suk roared with success, following his signature quick attacks with a beautifully placed service ace.
In the third set, they fell behind the opponent, trailing by four points.
Coach Kwon Young-min focused on uplifting the players rather than giving special tactical instructions.
[Kwon Young-min/Korea Electric Power Corporation Coach: "Look at their faces, they all look defeated! What did I say today? I told you to have fun and enjoy! Don’t feel pressured now. Just do the same thing!"]
Additionally, rookie Yoon Ha-jun, who joined the team through this year's rookie draft, changed the momentum by delivering spikes in crucial moments.
United as one team, Korea Electric Power Corporation defeated Woori Card with a set score of 3-0, emerging from the long losing streak.
[Shin Yung-suk/Korea Electric Power Corporation: "Even though the players were in a tough situation, I thought today would be a challenging match, but fortunately, all the team members came together to achieve victory."]
In the women's division, JeongKwanJang's foreign duo Megawati and Bukilic combined for 45 points, ending IBK Industrial Bank's seven-game winning streak.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
-
-
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr김화영 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.