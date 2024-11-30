Veteran Shin Yung-suk and rookies unite to break KEPCO's losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Korean Volleyball League team Korea Electric Power Corporation has broken free from a long five-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card.



Despite the absence of foreign attacker Elian, veteran Shin Yung-suk and the rookie players all came together as one team, showcasing impressive performances.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



After starting the season with five consecutive wins, Korea Electric Power Corporation fell into a five-game losing streak following the departure of foreign player Elian, but they managed to endure through sheer willpower.



In the early stages of the first set, Seo Jae-duck took the initiative with a block, and Gu Gyo-hyeok shook the opponent with sharp back-row attacks.



In the second set, veteran Shin Yung-suk joined the fray.



Shin Yung-suk roared with success, following his signature quick attacks with a beautifully placed service ace.



In the third set, they fell behind the opponent, trailing by four points.



Coach Kwon Young-min focused on uplifting the players rather than giving special tactical instructions.



[Kwon Young-min/Korea Electric Power Corporation Coach: "Look at their faces, they all look defeated! What did I say today? I told you to have fun and enjoy! Don’t feel pressured now. Just do the same thing!"]



Additionally, rookie Yoon Ha-jun, who joined the team through this year's rookie draft, changed the momentum by delivering spikes in crucial moments.



United as one team, Korea Electric Power Corporation defeated Woori Card with a set score of 3-0, emerging from the long losing streak.



[Shin Yung-suk/Korea Electric Power Corporation: "Even though the players were in a tough situation, I thought today would be a challenging match, but fortunately, all the team members came together to achieve victory."]



In the women's division, JeongKwanJang's foreign duo Megawati and Bukilic combined for 45 points, ending IBK Industrial Bank's seven-game winning streak.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!