Veteran Shin Yung-suk and rookies unite to break KEPCO's losing streak

[Anchor]

The Korean Volleyball League team Korea Electric Power Corporation has broken free from a long five-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card.

Despite the absence of foreign attacker Elian, veteran Shin Yung-suk and the rookie players all came together as one team, showcasing impressive performances.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

After starting the season with five consecutive wins, Korea Electric Power Corporation fell into a five-game losing streak following the departure of foreign player Elian, but they managed to endure through sheer willpower.

In the early stages of the first set, Seo Jae-duck took the initiative with a block, and Gu Gyo-hyeok shook the opponent with sharp back-row attacks.

In the second set, veteran Shin Yung-suk joined the fray.

Shin Yung-suk roared with success, following his signature quick attacks with a beautifully placed service ace.

In the third set, they fell behind the opponent, trailing by four points.

Coach Kwon Young-min focused on uplifting the players rather than giving special tactical instructions.

[Kwon Young-min/Korea Electric Power Corporation Coach: "Look at their faces, they all look defeated! What did I say today? I told you to have fun and enjoy! Don’t feel pressured now. Just do the same thing!"]

Additionally, rookie Yoon Ha-jun, who joined the team through this year's rookie draft, changed the momentum by delivering spikes in crucial moments.

United as one team, Korea Electric Power Corporation defeated Woori Card with a set score of 3-0, emerging from the long losing streak.

[Shin Yung-suk/Korea Electric Power Corporation: "Even though the players were in a tough situation, I thought today would be a challenging match, but fortunately, all the team members came together to achieve victory."]

In the women's division, JeongKwanJang's foreign duo Megawati and Bukilic combined for 45 points, ending IBK Industrial Bank's seven-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

