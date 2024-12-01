Lee Hae-in returns from disciplinary suspension but falls to 10th place
After a long time away from the ice, Lee Hae-in began her performance amid the cheers of the audience.
Could it be due to the break caused by the suspension? She made a mistake and fell during her final jump.
Nevertheless, she gathered her strength and continued with the remaining performance, including spins and steps, and showed a smile after finishing, but she ended up in 10th place in the short program.
Lee Hae-in received a three-year suspension for engaging in sexual acts with a junior during a training period, but the effect of the suspension has been temporarily lifted through a provisional injunction.
In the men's division, Cha Jun-hwan successfully executed a difficult quadruple jump, placing him in first place, and he will continue his performance in the free skating tomorrow.
