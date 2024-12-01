KIA Tigers celebrate Korean Series win with car parade, first time in 35 years
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Despite the early winter cold, the excitement for the championship celebration was said to be hot, so let's look at the scene.
Even before the event started, a large crowd gathered in Gwangju's Geumnam-ro.
The bus carrying the KIA players slowly takes off.
The event proceeded with enthusiastic cheers from the people.
This kind of experience must be amazing and unique even for the players as well.
They waved from the bus and enjoyed the event to the fullest while taking photos with their phones.
KIA's championship car parade goes back to the times of its predecessor, team Haitai, and it has been 35 years since the last one.
As baseball is a popular sport in the era of ten million spectators, KIA's achievements this season were indeed remarkable enough to celebrate in this way, and afterwards, fan meetings including autograph sessions were held, marking the grand finale of the Tigers' events for the year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KIA Tigers celebrate Korean Series win with car parade, first time in 35 years
-
- 입력 2024-12-01 00:10:48
Despite the early winter cold, the excitement for the championship celebration was said to be hot, so let's look at the scene.
Even before the event started, a large crowd gathered in Gwangju's Geumnam-ro.
The bus carrying the KIA players slowly takes off.
The event proceeded with enthusiastic cheers from the people.
This kind of experience must be amazing and unique even for the players as well.
They waved from the bus and enjoyed the event to the fullest while taking photos with their phones.
KIA's championship car parade goes back to the times of its predecessor, team Haitai, and it has been 35 years since the last one.
As baseball is a popular sport in the era of ten million spectators, KIA's achievements this season were indeed remarkable enough to celebrate in this way, and afterwards, fan meetings including autograph sessions were held, marking the grand finale of the Tigers' events for the year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.