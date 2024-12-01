News 9

KIA Tigers celebrate Korean Series win with car parade, first time in 35 years

The KIA Tigers, who have reached the top of professional baseball this season, held a car parade in their home city of Gwangju for the first time in 35 years.

Despite the early winter cold, the excitement for the championship celebration was said to be hot, so let's look at the scene.

Even before the event started, a large crowd gathered in Gwangju's Geumnam-ro.

The bus carrying the KIA players slowly takes off.

The event proceeded with enthusiastic cheers from the people.

This kind of experience must be amazing and unique even for the players as well.

They waved from the bus and enjoyed the event to the fullest while taking photos with their phones.

KIA's championship car parade goes back to the times of its predecessor, team Haitai, and it has been 35 years since the last one.

As baseball is a popular sport in the era of ten million spectators, KIA's achievements this season were indeed remarkable enough to celebrate in this way, and afterwards, fan meetings including autograph sessions were held, marking the grand finale of the Tigers' events for the year.

