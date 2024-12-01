Golfer Lee Seung-min reaches top of Australian "All Abilities" Championship

동영상 고정 취소

There is a golf AAAC tournament.



Held in Australia, instead of using the term "disabled," AAA includes the meaning of 'All Abilities,' which signifies that everyone can participate.



Lee Seung-min, known as the "Woo Young-woo of golf," experienced the joy of reaching the top.



Let's take a look at this powerful shot from Lee Seung-min, an athlete from South Korea who communicates with the world through golf, overcoming developmental disabilities.



It was beautifully placed near the hole.



Now, let's see the 16th hole.



Due to the bad weather, this fantastic shot just barely grazed the hole, which is really unfortunate.



Still, it was really well played.



On the final 18th hole, he finished with a great farewell and a thumbs up. Today, he was 2 over par, but he topped the AAAC Cup with a final score of 4 under par, leaving the second group behind.



