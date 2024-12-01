News 9

Russian Defense Minister greeted in DPRK with welcome ceremony

[Anchor]

The Russian Defense Minister made a surprise visit to the DPRK.

Chairman Kim Jong-un held a grand welcome ceremony and meeting.

There are speculations that the two countries discussed the additional deployment of DPRK troops and the corresponding benefits.

This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin.

[Report]

[“Watching a theater performance with Comrade Andrey Belousov, the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation...”]

The DPRK held a grand welcome ceremony for the Russian Defense Minister, featuring a splendid song performance, military dances by DPRK soldiers, and a banquet.

At this event, Chairman Kim stated, “We will unwaveringly support the territorial integrity of Russia,” and remarked that “the use of strike weapons permitted by the U.S. and the West to the Ukrainian authorities is a direct military intervention in Russia's territorial disputes.”

He particularly praised Russia's launch of the 'Oreshnik' ballistic missile, which can carry multiple nuclear warheads, as a resolute action in response to ATACMS and Storm Shadow.

[No Kwang-chul/DPRK Defense Minister: “To protect the sovereign rights and security interests of the country, we oppose hegemony in the realm of justice and strive to safeguard international peace and security..”]

Experts analyze that this visit by the Russian Defense Minister is aimed at requesting additional DPRK troop deployments and support for missiles and other weapons.

[Andrey Belousov/Russian Defense Minister: “It is to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, positively contribute to maintaining the regional balance of power, and reduce the risk of renewed war on the Korean Peninsula.”]

In return, the DPRK is expected to receive military technology and energy resources.

The Korean Central News Agency summarized the meeting by stating that “there was a satisfactory agreement.”

As North Korea and Russia's relationship quickly tightens, Ukrainian President Zelensky has repeatedly urged the international community to approve NATO membership.

President Zelensky suggested that if NATO membership is achieved, it would be possible to regain the remaining territory through diplomatic means, hinting at the possibility of ceasefire negotiations.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris for KBS News.

