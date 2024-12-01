News 9

Presidentical office demands withdrawal of DP's unilateral budget reduction plan

입력 2024.12.01 (22:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presidential office criticized the Democratic Party for attempting to present a unilaterally processed budget reduction plan to the National Assembly plenary session, calling it a majority's tyranny and the opposition's rampage.

They demanded its withdrawal, stating that this would lead to harm for the public.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

'Legislative rampage followed by budget rampage', 'tyranny of the majority'.

The presidential office strongly criticized the unilateral processing of the budget reduction plan, stating it would lead to harm for the public.

They argued that the reduction of special activity funds for investigative agencies would weaken criminal investigations, and the reduction of contingency funds would hinder response to various disasters.

They also pointed out the issue of not increasing the support budget for small businesses and self-employed individuals.

[Jung Hye-jeon/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "If problems arise in people's livelihoods, public safety, and diplomacy due to the opposition's unilateral budget cuts, the Democratic Party will be fully responsible for the harm caused to the public."]

They urged the opposition to withdraw the budget reduction plan.

Regarding leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung leaving the possibility of additional negotiations open, they stated that he was discussing budget increases even until the day before the unilateral processing, and drew the line by saying they could not trust the sincerity without the withdrawal of the reduction plan.

The presidential office stated that they would make every effort to ensure that there are no delays in the drilling schedule related to the development of the East Sea oil and gas fields, where most of the budget has been cut.

Additionally, separate from the budget plan, they promised to accelerate institutional improvements, including regulatory easing.

KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidentical office demands withdrawal of DP's unilateral budget reduction plan
    • 입력 2024-12-01 22:09:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presidential office criticized the Democratic Party for attempting to present a unilaterally processed budget reduction plan to the National Assembly plenary session, calling it a majority's tyranny and the opposition's rampage.

They demanded its withdrawal, stating that this would lead to harm for the public.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

'Legislative rampage followed by budget rampage', 'tyranny of the majority'.

The presidential office strongly criticized the unilateral processing of the budget reduction plan, stating it would lead to harm for the public.

They argued that the reduction of special activity funds for investigative agencies would weaken criminal investigations, and the reduction of contingency funds would hinder response to various disasters.

They also pointed out the issue of not increasing the support budget for small businesses and self-employed individuals.

[Jung Hye-jeon/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "If problems arise in people's livelihoods, public safety, and diplomacy due to the opposition's unilateral budget cuts, the Democratic Party will be fully responsible for the harm caused to the public."]

They urged the opposition to withdraw the budget reduction plan.

Regarding leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung leaving the possibility of additional negotiations open, they stated that he was discussing budget increases even until the day before the unilateral processing, and drew the line by saying they could not trust the sincerity without the withdrawal of the reduction plan.

The presidential office stated that they would make every effort to ensure that there are no delays in the drilling schedule related to the development of the East Sea oil and gas fields, where most of the budget has been cut.

Additionally, separate from the budget plan, they promised to accelerate institutional improvements, including regulatory easing.

KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.
장덕수
장덕수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법정시한 D-1…여야, ‘감액예산’ 처리 공방

법정시한 D-1…여야, ‘감액예산’ 처리 공방
“야당, 예산 폭주…민생 외면한 다수의 횡포”

“야당, 예산 폭주…민생 외면한 다수의 횡포”
민주 “가상자산 과세 2년 <br>유예”…결국 ‘금투세 시즌2’

민주 “가상자산 과세 2년 유예”…결국 ‘금투세 시즌2’
20일 만에 멈춘 여야의정 <br>협의체…의정 갈등 ‘시계 제로’

20일 만에 멈춘 여야의정 협의체…의정 갈등 ‘시계 제로’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.