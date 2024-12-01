Presidentical office demands withdrawal of DP's unilateral budget reduction plan

동영상 고정 취소

The presidential office criticized the Democratic Party for attempting to present a unilaterally processed budget reduction plan to the National Assembly plenary session, calling it a majority's tyranny and the opposition's rampage.



They demanded its withdrawal, stating that this would lead to harm for the public.



Jang Deok-soo reports.



[Report]



'Legislative rampage followed by budget rampage', 'tyranny of the majority'.



The presidential office strongly criticized the unilateral processing of the budget reduction plan, stating it would lead to harm for the public.



They argued that the reduction of special activity funds for investigative agencies would weaken criminal investigations, and the reduction of contingency funds would hinder response to various disasters.



They also pointed out the issue of not increasing the support budget for small businesses and self-employed individuals.



[Jung Hye-jeon/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "If problems arise in people's livelihoods, public safety, and diplomacy due to the opposition's unilateral budget cuts, the Democratic Party will be fully responsible for the harm caused to the public."]



They urged the opposition to withdraw the budget reduction plan.



Regarding leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung leaving the possibility of additional negotiations open, they stated that he was discussing budget increases even until the day before the unilateral processing, and drew the line by saying they could not trust the sincerity without the withdrawal of the reduction plan.



The presidential office stated that they would make every effort to ensure that there are no delays in the drilling schedule related to the development of the East Sea oil and gas fields, where most of the budget has been cut.



Additionally, separate from the budget plan, they promised to accelerate institutional improvements, including regulatory easing.



KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



