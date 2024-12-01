DP reveals ‘Debt Settlement Agreement’ from Future Korea Insistute

동영상 고정 취소

The Democratic Party of Korea has released a 'debt repayment agreement' that was prepared by a polling company for the Future Korea Institute, which is suspected to be owned by Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



The agreement, written by Ms. Kang Hye-kyung, who was an employee of the Future Korea Institute, states that 'Future Korea has money to receive from Kim Keon-hee and promises to repay the outstanding amount after receiving this money following the presidential election.'



Ms. Kang Hye-kyung previously testified during a prosecution investigation that 'from March 2022, the polling company urged for the investigation costs, and Mr. Myung said he had money to receive from Mrs. Kim, so I wrote the debt repayment agreement.'



