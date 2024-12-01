Snowfall affected regions make efforts for special disaster area designation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the southern Gyeonggi region, which suffered particularly severe damage from the heavy snowfall, reports of damage continued over the weekend.



The government is operating a support headquarters for recovery efforts and is considering declaring a special disaster area.



Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon has the story.



[Report]



A livestock barn collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.



Cows that lost their homes are grazing next to the debris.



Demolition work is underway with heavy machinery, but it is difficult to estimate when recovery will be completed.



[Farmer affected by heavy snowfall: "I tried to live harder, but now I'm in this situation...."]



This heavy snowfall has resulted in nearly 50 cm of snow accumulation in the southern Gyeonggi region, the highest since weather observations began.



The damage has been equally significant.



As damage reports continue to come in, the provisional damage amount in Anseong City alone has exceeded 35 billion won.



In Yongin, damages have also occurred, with over 30 flower farms experiencing collapsed greenhouses.



In response, local governments, including Anseong City, have requested the government for prompt support, including the designation of a special disaster area.



[Kim Bora/Mayor of Anseong: "If no one pays attention to whether there was heavy snowfall or a natural disaster, the affected farmers or the corresponding local regions will have to bear the burden themselves...."]



The government has begun earnest damage recovery efforts by activating the 'Recovery Support Headquarters'.



Once local governments finish receiving damage reports and conducting on-site investigations, the government will conduct a joint investigation and consider declaring special disaster areas for regions that meet the criteria.



This is KBS News, Lee Jeong-hoon.



