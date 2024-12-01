Recovery from snowfall destruction in full swing throughout weekend

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The early 'November heavy snowfall' caused significant damage nationwide.



Throughout the weekend, snow removal and recovery efforts continued in various locations.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.



[Report]



Three days ago, a market's ceiling collapsed due to heavy snowfall.



Merchants were unable to clear their goods and had to close their shops for the weekend.



[Kwon Jin-young/Ui-wang Dokkebi Market Merchant: "We've been closed for about four days now. Doesn't it look like a war zone? It's so devastating, and... I think we've lost over ten million won."]



The roof, which originally extended over 100 meters, has now been completely demolished, with only a portion remaining.



As the roof collapsed from the heavy snowfall, structures, signs, and utility poles were damaged, and recovery work is in full swing.



With the hope that recovery will happen as soon as possible, people are coming out to lend a hand.



[Kim Jung-il/Ui-wang Dokkebi Market Merchant: "We've been working continuously for about four days now. There are people working here, and I thought I could help a bit, so I came out to lend a hand."]



The market is expected to reopen as early as tomorrow (Dec. 2), but it will take time to return to what it used to be.



[Kim Sung-je/Ui-wang Mayor: "We are planning to properly cover the roof again with a modern arcade made of non-combustible materials..."]



In Gyeonggi Province alone, over 7,000 cases of facility damage have been reported due to the unprecedented heavy snowfall.



Recovery efforts are also ongoing in farming areas.



In particular, floriculture farms, which are vulnerable to the cold, are busy moving pots inside collapsed greenhouses.



[Kim Yeon-sil/Affected Farmer: "It was very devastating and difficult. But since yesterday, so many people have come to help, which has given me new strength..."]



This heavy snowfall has resulted in damage to 110 hectares of facilities such as greenhouses and livestock barns across the country.



Residents who suffered significant damage from the early snowfall are hoping to return to their daily lives as soon as possible.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!