Passenger car hit by train after crashing through a wall onto railtrack

[Anchor]

This morning (Dec. 1), a car that broke through a wall and onto a railtrack near Seoksu Station on Subway Line 1 collided with a train.

There were also multiple traffic accidents on icy roads.

We have the details on the incidents from Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

The headlights of a vehicle shine on the wall in front of the tracks, and a car breaks through the wall.

A moment later, a train entering the station collides with the car on the tracks.

Around 6:50 AM today, a car collided with a train on the tracks near Seoksu Station on Subway Line 1.

[Nearby resident/voice altered: "I heard a 'bang' from my house and came out to throw away some trash, and I saw a lot of fire trucks. It was the sound of the train pushing the car."]

This is the scene of the accident.

The wall is completely broken where the vehicle pushed through.

As a result of the accident, a man in his 50s who was driving and a woman in her 40s who was a passenger were taken to the hospital.

There were about 300 passengers on the train, but since the train slowed down as it entered the station, no one was injured.

Passengers waited on the train for about 50 minutes before disembarking at the next station, Geumcheon-gu Office Station, and due to the accident, KTX and subway services were delayed by up to 40 minutes.

According to police investigations, the vehicle was confirmed to have been involved in a prior accident with a bus on a nearby road just before the incident.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances based on the driver's statement that the vehicle's brakes did not work after the accident.

There were also multiple traffic accidents on icy roads.

Around 5:30 AM today, ten vehicles collided on an overpass in Sangnok-gu, Ansan, injuring three people, including drivers.

Around 6 AM, a one-ton truck and a van collided on a road in Danwon-gu, Ansan, injuring three people.

The fire authorities reported that the vehicles skidded on the icy road and requested local governments to spread calcium chloride.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

