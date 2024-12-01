News 9

Prices of chocolate and coffee on the rise, end-of-year prices rising

입력 2024.12.01 (23:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the year-end approaches, prices are on the rise once again.

The prices of chocolate snacks, coffee, and bottled water have all increased.

The burden on shopping carts has grown heavier.

This is Hwang Da-ye reporting.

[Report]

This is a chocolate snack that children love.

It has maintained its price of 1,000 won for the past 10 years, but starting today (Dec. 1), it has risen to 1,200 won, a 20% increase.

Another chocolate snack has increased from 1,700 won to 1,900 won, a rise of 200 won.

[Kim Ji-yoo/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province: "I buy it with my allowance, but it’s really upsetting when the prices go up and I can’t buy it."]

The price of cocoa processed from cacao has risen by 127% over the past year, leading to a series of price increases for chocolate snacks.

Orion has raised the prices of 13 products by an average of 10.6% starting today, while Haitai Confectionery has increased the prices of 10 products by an average of 8.6%.

[Industry Official: "The international price of cacao, the main ingredient in chocolate, has recently surged, and market forecasts suggest that price increases will continue in the future, which has made such decisions unavoidable."]

Coffee prices have also gone up.

Following Starbucks Korea's price increase on some coffee bean products, Dongseo Foods has recently raised prices on some products, including coffee mix.

Even the price of water has risen, causing Nongshim to increase their wholesale price of bottled water by an average of 9.9%.

Palm oil, used in the production of snacks and ramen, has also risen by more than 20% compared to the average year, raising concerns about further price increases for other products.

[Kim Yeon-jung/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province: "They say the raw material prices are going up, but once prices go up, they never come back down."]

With continuing price increases, there are concerns that the burden on shopping carts will dampen consumer sentiment as the year-end approaches.

This is KBS News Hwang Da-ye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prices of chocolate and coffee on the rise, end-of-year prices rising
    • 입력 2024-12-01 23:29:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the year-end approaches, prices are on the rise once again.

The prices of chocolate snacks, coffee, and bottled water have all increased.

The burden on shopping carts has grown heavier.

This is Hwang Da-ye reporting.

[Report]

This is a chocolate snack that children love.

It has maintained its price of 1,000 won for the past 10 years, but starting today (Dec. 1), it has risen to 1,200 won, a 20% increase.

Another chocolate snack has increased from 1,700 won to 1,900 won, a rise of 200 won.

[Kim Ji-yoo/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province: "I buy it with my allowance, but it’s really upsetting when the prices go up and I can’t buy it."]

The price of cocoa processed from cacao has risen by 127% over the past year, leading to a series of price increases for chocolate snacks.

Orion has raised the prices of 13 products by an average of 10.6% starting today, while Haitai Confectionery has increased the prices of 10 products by an average of 8.6%.

[Industry Official: "The international price of cacao, the main ingredient in chocolate, has recently surged, and market forecasts suggest that price increases will continue in the future, which has made such decisions unavoidable."]

Coffee prices have also gone up.

Following Starbucks Korea's price increase on some coffee bean products, Dongseo Foods has recently raised prices on some products, including coffee mix.

Even the price of water has risen, causing Nongshim to increase their wholesale price of bottled water by an average of 9.9%.

Palm oil, used in the production of snacks and ramen, has also risen by more than 20% compared to the average year, raising concerns about further price increases for other products.

[Kim Yeon-jung/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province: "They say the raw material prices are going up, but once prices go up, they never come back down."]

With continuing price increases, there are concerns that the burden on shopping carts will dampen consumer sentiment as the year-end approaches.

This is KBS News Hwang Da-ye.
황다예
황다예 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법정시한 D-0…여야, ‘감액예산’ 처리 공방

법정시한 D-0…여야, ‘감액예산’ 처리 공방
“야당, 예산 폭주…민생 외면한 다수의 횡포”

“야당, 예산 폭주…민생 외면한 다수의 횡포”
민주 “가상자산 과세 2년 <br>유예”…결국 ‘금투세 시즌2’

민주 “가상자산 과세 2년 유예”…결국 ‘금투세 시즌2’
20일 만에 멈춘 여야의정 <br>협의체…의정 갈등 ‘시계 제로’

20일 만에 멈춘 여야의정 협의체…의정 갈등 ‘시계 제로’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.