Lebanese tourist city Tyre devastated by Israel's indiscriminate bombing

[Anchor]



We look into the Middle East war.



The city of Tyre in southwestern Lebanon has been bombarded by Israel.



Buildings have collapsed, leaving only shattered debris.



Electricity, water, and communication have been cut off.



Reporter Kim Gae-hyung has covered the scene.



[Report]



It takes about two hours by car from the capital of Lebanon, Beirut.



The Mediterranean tourist city of Tyre has a population of about 120,000, most of whom are Shia Muslims.



Buildings have collapsed and many areas are severely damaged.



Inside the bombed buildings, debris is scattered everywhere due to the explosion.



The Israeli military has conducted over 50 airstrikes on Tyre, located south of the Litani River,

claiming it is a southern stronghold of Hezbollah.



Civilian residential areas have also been heavily bombed, with reports indicating that more than 70 people have died so far.



[Hossam/Tyre resident: "Israel attacked pedestrians. They are not Hezbollah militants. The Hezbollah militants fought at the border, not here."]



Restaurants and cafes in the coastal tourist area have also been targeted by Israeli forces.



Electricity, water, and communication are completely cut off or not functioning properly.



A message declaring "The people of Tyre are strong and proud against Israel" has been hung above the collapsed buildings as a pledge of resistance.



[Haidar/Tyre area: "About half of the buildings in civilian residential areas in Tyre have been damaged by bombing."]



While efforts are being made to clear the debris and clean the streets, substantial recovery work has not yet begun.



It seems that it will take a considerable amount of time for the tourist city of Tyre to overcome the war damage and regain its former appearance.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Tyre, Lebanon for KBS News.



