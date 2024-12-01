S. Korean exports increase for 14 consecutive months, trade balance in surplus

동영상 고정 취소

Last month, South Korea's export amount was recorded at 56.35 billion dollars, continuing an increase for 14 consecutive months, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Semiconductors achieved 12.5 billion dollars, marking the highest performance for November ever, and exports of ships, steel, and biohealth also increased.



The trade balance has maintained a surplus for 18 consecutive months.



