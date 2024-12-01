News 9

Consultative body of the government and doctors breaks up after 20 days

[Anchor]

The consultative body of the ruling party, the government and doctors' groups, which was launched with the goal of resolving legislative conflicts, has effectively ceased its activities after 20 days.

This is due to the failure to narrow the differences in positions regarding the medical school enrollment issue, leading medical organizations to declare their withdrawal.

Reporter Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

As medical organizations declared their withdrawal from the consultative body, the bipartisan legislative consultative body has effectively stopped its activities.

The Korean Medical Association and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges and Graduate Schools officially announced their withdrawal from the consultative body after the fourth meeting today (Dec. 1).

[Lee Jin-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "Having confirmed that there is no will from the government to resolve this situation, the Korean Medical Association and KAMC have had no choice but to make the heartbreaking decision to suspend our participation in the consultative body."]

The medical community demanded adjustments to next year's medical school enrollment and the establishment of a physician workforce forecasting organization, but the government and the ruling party did not accept these requests, citing admission confusion and legal issues.

[Lee Joo-ho/Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "In the current situation where admissions are underway, it is impossible for the government to take any actions that would cause confusion, as it would place a tremendous burden on examinees and the education field."]

While the government stated that adjustments to next year's enrollment are not possible, it expressed its intention to cooperate with the medical community starting discussions on enrollment for the 2026 academic year.

Although the official meetings of the consultative body have been suspended, the government emphasized that it would continue to maintain dialogue through informal conversations.

However, with the consultative body collapsing just 20 days after its launch, the likelihood of legislative conflicts extending into the next year has increased.

With major agendas such as next year's resident recruitment and the election of the president of the medical association still pending, the confrontation between the government and the medical community is expected to enter a new phase.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

