News 9

K-content grows from just a trend to creating new culture

입력 2024.12.02 (00:24)

[Anchor]

The world raves about K-content.

It is no longer just consumed but is now being combined with the unique traditions of each country to create a new culture.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has investigated the secret to the growth of K-content, which breaks down borders and integrates generations.

[Report]

In the middle of the square, K-pop group songs are playing, and perfectly synchronized choreography follows.

Passersby captivated by the charm of K-pop, while nearby, another team starts a K-pop performance in competition.

'Cover dance' that perfectly reproduces the choreography of K-pop stars has over 200,000 people subscribing to this content on social media.

[Sisi/K-pop Cover Dance team: "(K-pop) melodies and rhythms, especially the fast beats, are great. Also, the fact that the group is composed of members with different personalities and roles is (attractive)."]

The key channel for the spread of K-content is social media.

Introducing the clothes and cosmetics worn by Korean actors.

["A-pa-teu, a-pa-teu, a-pa-teu."]

Following the Korean games featured in music videos, content made in Korea lands in countries around the world through social media without any time lag.

Influencers emerging from various overseas locations are at the center of this.

[Alex/Malaysian influencer: "My followers like it, so I post a lot about Korean-related content like K-dramas or K-pop. I take pride in introducing K-content on my platform."]

K-content is now not just about watching and following.

Self-photo booths introduced through dramas are currently very popular in Singapore.

In many central areas, self-photo booths with Korean signs can be easily found.

Especially here, creating goods filled with fan sentiment is trending.

[Jade/Singapore student: "Self-photo booths are very popular among young people in Singapore. Friends who are K-pop fans often take pictures with idol frames...."]

From Korea to Asia, and then to even further continents, K-content is evolving beyond trends to become a global cultural icon.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

