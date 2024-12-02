Deagu FC's ‘Cedgar’ duo brings dramatic comeback win against Asan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the professional football promotion-relegation playoff, Daegu succeeded in a dramatic comeback against Chungnam Asan after extra time, securing their place in the first division.



Jeonbuk, facing relegation, took a narrow victory against Seoul E-Land, moving one step closer to survival.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



After suffering a blow from Chungnam Asan, Daegu fans returned home and filled the stadium with hopeful hearts.



[Lee Min-hoon & Jo Jae-ho / Daegu Fans: "Today is the last game. We will give it our all; there is no tomorrow. Go Daegu FC!"]



Daegu, needing to win by two goals, took a gamble by substituting Edgar, and in the first half's stoppage time, the 'Cedgar' combination of Cesinha and Edgar made it happen.



Cesinha connected with the opening goal, taking advantage of a defensive error after receiving a pass from Edgar.



In the second half, Edgar added a fantastic goal by slightly redirecting Lee Yong-rae's long-range shot, further heating up the atmosphere.



In the second half's stoppage time, Edgar conceded a penalty, bringing the aggregate score back to square one, but with Chungnam Asan reduced to ten men, Daegu entered extra time with a numerical advantage and confirmed their survival with Lee Chan-dong's clinching goal in a dramatic finish.



[Cesinha / Daegu: "Many people might think that Cesinha saved the team, but I don't think so. All the players and coaching staff did their roles well in their positions..."]



Jeonbuk started strong with Tiago's opening goal, but in the second half, they conceded an equalizer to Osmar of E-Land.



However, in the 38th minute of the second half, Jeon Jin-woo displayed incredible stamina and led the team to victory with the winning goal.



The prestigious Jeonbuk, facing a crisis, will take on their final battle to secure survival in the decisive second leg on the 8th.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



