SK leads with the most wins, achieving victory against all teams in 13 games
This season, more than 5,200 spectators, the highest in professional basketball, gathered to witness SK's overwhelming victory over their telecommunications rival KT, achieving a win against all teams in just 13 games.
It was a day that felt like a festival for basketball fans, with a sellout crowd of 5,212.
SK showcased their signature fast break, and Choi Bu-kyung's dunk lit up the court for the home fans.
Kim Sun-hyung stepped outside and boldly hit a three-pointer, while foreign player Warney made a dunk to celebrate the victory against all teams.
SK scored 100 points, defeating KT by 38 points and already setting a record for victories against all teams.
KCC defeated Sono, and the youngest coach of the MZ generation, Kim Tae-sul, has fallen into a long losing streak.
입력 2024-12-02
