Kim Yeon-kyoung, Tuktu, Jeong Yun-ju lead Heungkuk Life to 11th consecutive win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The women's volleyball team Heungkuk Life has achieved an impressive 11 consecutive wins since the start of the season.



While it is not an exaggeration to say that Heungkuk Life is Kim Yeon-koung's team, 21-year-old Jeong Yun-ju has recently shown rapid growth and is emerging as the future of Heungkuk.



Reporter Jung Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



With Kim Yeon-koung's spike, Heungkuk Life completes an undefeated record of 11 matches.



True to her status as the ace, Kim Yeon-koung scored 13 points with an impressive attack success rate of over 50%.



Foreign player Tutku also made a significant contribution with a team-high 20 points.



Tutku was powerful not only in attacks but also in blocking.



Alongside the performances of Kim Yeon-koung and Tutku, rising star Jeong Yun-ju also shone brightly.



Jeong Yun-ju scored 9 points, delivering crucial hits at important moments.



Known for her powerful spikes, Jeong Yun-ju recently scored 21 points against Hyundai Engineering & Construction and 18 points against GS Caltex, solidifying her position as a key starter.



With the rapid growth of 21-year-old Jeong Yun-ju, Heungkuk Life has built a strong triangular offense with Kim Yeon-koung and Tutku, achieving the franchise's record for the most consecutive wins at the start of the season with 11.



If they secure 4 more wins, they will match the V-League women's division record of 15 consecutive wins at the start of the season held by Hyundai Engineering & Construction.



In the men's division, KB Insurance decisively defeated OK Savings Bank.



After the return of national team setter Hwang Taek-eui, KB has been on an upward trend, with main player Na Gyeong-bok leading the victory with a season-high 21 points.



This is KBS News Jung Chung-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!