News 9

Kim Yeon-kyoung, Tuktu, Jeong Yun-ju lead Heungkuk Life to 11th consecutive win

입력 2024.12.02 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The women's volleyball team Heungkuk Life has achieved an impressive 11 consecutive wins since the start of the season.

While it is not an exaggeration to say that Heungkuk Life is Kim Yeon-koung's team, 21-year-old Jeong Yun-ju has recently shown rapid growth and is emerging as the future of Heungkuk.

Reporter Jung Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

With Kim Yeon-koung's spike, Heungkuk Life completes an undefeated record of 11 matches.

True to her status as the ace, Kim Yeon-koung scored 13 points with an impressive attack success rate of over 50%.

Foreign player Tutku also made a significant contribution with a team-high 20 points.

Tutku was powerful not only in attacks but also in blocking.

Alongside the performances of Kim Yeon-koung and Tutku, rising star Jeong Yun-ju also shone brightly.

Jeong Yun-ju scored 9 points, delivering crucial hits at important moments.

Known for her powerful spikes, Jeong Yun-ju recently scored 21 points against Hyundai Engineering & Construction and 18 points against GS Caltex, solidifying her position as a key starter.

With the rapid growth of 21-year-old Jeong Yun-ju, Heungkuk Life has built a strong triangular offense with Kim Yeon-koung and Tutku, achieving the franchise's record for the most consecutive wins at the start of the season with 11.

If they secure 4 more wins, they will match the V-League women's division record of 15 consecutive wins at the start of the season held by Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

In the men's division, KB Insurance decisively defeated OK Savings Bank.

After the return of national team setter Hwang Taek-eui, KB has been on an upward trend, with main player Na Gyeong-bok leading the victory with a season-high 21 points.

This is KBS News Jung Chung-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Yeon-kyoung, Tuktu, Jeong Yun-ju lead Heungkuk Life to 11th consecutive win
    • 입력 2024-12-02 00:44:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The women's volleyball team Heungkuk Life has achieved an impressive 11 consecutive wins since the start of the season.

While it is not an exaggeration to say that Heungkuk Life is Kim Yeon-koung's team, 21-year-old Jeong Yun-ju has recently shown rapid growth and is emerging as the future of Heungkuk.

Reporter Jung Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

With Kim Yeon-koung's spike, Heungkuk Life completes an undefeated record of 11 matches.

True to her status as the ace, Kim Yeon-koung scored 13 points with an impressive attack success rate of over 50%.

Foreign player Tutku also made a significant contribution with a team-high 20 points.

Tutku was powerful not only in attacks but also in blocking.

Alongside the performances of Kim Yeon-koung and Tutku, rising star Jeong Yun-ju also shone brightly.

Jeong Yun-ju scored 9 points, delivering crucial hits at important moments.

Known for her powerful spikes, Jeong Yun-ju recently scored 21 points against Hyundai Engineering & Construction and 18 points against GS Caltex, solidifying her position as a key starter.

With the rapid growth of 21-year-old Jeong Yun-ju, Heungkuk Life has built a strong triangular offense with Kim Yeon-koung and Tutku, achieving the franchise's record for the most consecutive wins at the start of the season with 11.

If they secure 4 more wins, they will match the V-League women's division record of 15 consecutive wins at the start of the season held by Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

In the men's division, KB Insurance decisively defeated OK Savings Bank.

After the return of national team setter Hwang Taek-eui, KB has been on an upward trend, with main player Na Gyeong-bok leading the victory with a season-high 21 points.

This is KBS News Jung Chung-hee.
정충희
정충희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 오늘 본회의…‘감액 예산안’에 <br>‘탄핵안’까지 여야 충돌 예고

국회 오늘 본회의…‘감액 예산안’에 ‘탄핵안’까지 여야 충돌 예고
“야당, 예산 폭주…민생 외면한 다수의 횡포”

“야당, 예산 폭주…민생 외면한 다수의 횡포”
민주 “가상자산 과세 2년 <br>유예”…결국 ‘금투세 시즌2’

민주 “가상자산 과세 2년 유예”…결국 ‘금투세 시즌2’
20일 만에 멈춘 여야의정 <br>협의체…의정 갈등 ‘시계 제로’

20일 만에 멈춘 여야의정 협의체…의정 갈등 ‘시계 제로’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.