Lee Hae-in returns to figure skating, pledges to be mature, responsible athlete
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Lee Hae-in, who received a three-year suspension but had the court's decision to suspend the effect, spoke for the first time after her return.
After securing a spot at the Four Continents Championships right after her comeback, Lee Hae-in bowed her head, stating that she would become a mature and responsible athlete.
This is a report by reporter Lee Moo-hyeong.
[Report]
Standing on the ice with encouragement from fans, Lee Hae-in calmly performed her free skating routine.
Unlike the short program where she fell, she executed a clean performance of about four minutes, including seven jump elements.
Lee Hae-in scored a total of 190.64 points and placed fifth in her comeback stage after eight months.
With all eyes on her interview, she read a statement, which she prepared herself, in a trembling voice.
[Lee Hae-in/Former National Figure Skater: "I deeply thank everyone who has given me another chance, and I sincerely apologize for the disappointment I caused due to my shortcomings."]
In her comeback competition, Lee Hae-in placed among the top three, excluding Shin Ji-a and Kim Yoo-seong, who are not yet 17 years old.
After securing a spot at the Four Continents Championships, Lee Hae-in also shared her candid thoughts.
[Lee Hae-in/Former National Figure Skater: "I want to become an athlete who can fully bear the weight of the valuable position of being a national representative again. From now on, I will show a more responsible side for the skating community."]
Kim Chae-yeon, who delivered an overwhelming performance, topped the women's division with a total score of 213.51 points, while men's figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan won the first qualifying round for the fourth consecutive time.
This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyeong.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Hae-in returns to figure skating, pledges to be mature, responsible athlete
-
- 입력 2024-12-02 00:44:32
Lee Hae-in, who received a three-year suspension but had the court's decision to suspend the effect, spoke for the first time after her return.
After securing a spot at the Four Continents Championships right after her comeback, Lee Hae-in bowed her head, stating that she would become a mature and responsible athlete.
This is a report by reporter Lee Moo-hyeong.
[Report]
Standing on the ice with encouragement from fans, Lee Hae-in calmly performed her free skating routine.
Unlike the short program where she fell, she executed a clean performance of about four minutes, including seven jump elements.
Lee Hae-in scored a total of 190.64 points and placed fifth in her comeback stage after eight months.
With all eyes on her interview, she read a statement, which she prepared herself, in a trembling voice.
[Lee Hae-in/Former National Figure Skater: "I deeply thank everyone who has given me another chance, and I sincerely apologize for the disappointment I caused due to my shortcomings."]
In her comeback competition, Lee Hae-in placed among the top three, excluding Shin Ji-a and Kim Yoo-seong, who are not yet 17 years old.
After securing a spot at the Four Continents Championships, Lee Hae-in also shared her candid thoughts.
[Lee Hae-in/Former National Figure Skater: "I want to become an athlete who can fully bear the weight of the valuable position of being a national representative again. From now on, I will show a more responsible side for the skating community."]
Kim Chae-yeon, who delivered an overwhelming performance, topped the women's division with a total score of 213.51 points, while men's figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan won the first qualifying round for the fourth consecutive time.
This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyeong.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.