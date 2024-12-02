Lee Hae-in returns to figure skating, pledges to be mature, responsible athlete

News 9

[Anchor]

Lee Hae-in, who received a three-year suspension but had the court's decision to suspend the effect, spoke for the first time after her return.

After securing a spot at the Four Continents Championships right after her comeback, Lee Hae-in bowed her head, stating that she would become a mature and responsible athlete.

This is a report by reporter Lee Moo-hyeong.

[Report]

Standing on the ice with encouragement from fans, Lee Hae-in calmly performed her free skating routine.

Unlike the short program where she fell, she executed a clean performance of about four minutes, including seven jump elements.

Lee Hae-in scored a total of 190.64 points and placed fifth in her comeback stage after eight months.

With all eyes on her interview, she read a statement, which she prepared herself, in a trembling voice.

[Lee Hae-in/Former National Figure Skater: "I deeply thank everyone who has given me another chance, and I sincerely apologize for the disappointment I caused due to my shortcomings."]

In her comeback competition, Lee Hae-in placed among the top three, excluding Shin Ji-a and Kim Yoo-seong, who are not yet 17 years old.

After securing a spot at the Four Continents Championships, Lee Hae-in also shared her candid thoughts.

[Lee Hae-in/Former National Figure Skater: "I want to become an athlete who can fully bear the weight of the valuable position of being a national representative again. From now on, I will show a more responsible side for the skating community."]

Kim Chae-yeon, who delivered an overwhelming performance, topped the women's division with a total score of 213.51 points, while men's figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan won the first qualifying round for the fourth consecutive time.

This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyeong.

