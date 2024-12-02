Wrestler Kim Min-jae crowned Cheonhajangsa for second time

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Min-jae, known by the nickname 'the wrestling monster', swept all seven tournaments this year and mounted onto the flower palanquin at the Cheonhajangsa competition, where the last tournament of the year was held.



Kim Min-jae, wearing a pink belt, faced off against Kim Ji-yul from Uljuguncheong in the finals.



In the first match, Kim Min-jae confidently took the win with a strong push-out.



He also won the second match easily with another push-out!



He roars in celebration, confident of his victory.



In the final third match, Kim Min-jae brings down Kim Ji-yul with a powerful lifting throw.



He hugs coach Kim Gi-tae, who is overjoyed, and they both shed tears of joy together on the sand mat.



Holding the Cheonhajangsa certificate, Kim Min-jae rides the flower palanquin, having swept seven tournaments this year, including the National Sports Festival.



