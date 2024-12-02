Wrestler Kim Min-jae crowned Cheonhajangsa for second time
Kim Min-jae, wearing a pink belt, faced off against Kim Ji-yul from Uljuguncheong in the finals.
In the first match, Kim Min-jae confidently took the win with a strong push-out.
He also won the second match easily with another push-out!
He roars in celebration, confident of his victory.
In the final third match, Kim Min-jae brings down Kim Ji-yul with a powerful lifting throw.
He hugs coach Kim Gi-tae, who is overjoyed, and they both shed tears of joy together on the sand mat.
Holding the Cheonhajangsa certificate, Kim Min-jae rides the flower palanquin, having swept seven tournaments this year, including the National Sports Festival.
- Wrestler Kim Min-jae crowned Cheonhajangsa for second time
입력 2024-12-02 01:03:31
