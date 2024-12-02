BTS’ V COLLABS WITH PARK HYO-SHIN
BTS member V and singer Park Hyo-shin having dinner together.
With cinematic touches, it looks like a scene from a movie.
But it is a scene from the official music video of their duet song "Winter Ahead."
The two singers composed and sang the new jazz pop piece together.
V is a jazz fan.
He asked Park, one of his close friends, to produce a good winter song.
According to V's agency, the collaboration topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 countries and regions on Saturday.
A different music video for the song featuring V alone took the top spot on YouTube's music video chart.
