BTS’ V COLLABS WITH PARK HYO-SHIN

BTS member V and singer Park Hyo-shin having dinner together.



With cinematic touches, it looks like a scene from a movie.



But it is a scene from the official music video of their duet song "Winter Ahead."



The two singers composed and sang the new jazz pop piece together.



V is a jazz fan.



He asked Park, one of his close friends, to produce a good winter song.



According to V's agency, the collaboration topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 countries and regions on Saturday.



A different music video for the song featuring V alone took the top spot on YouTube's music video chart.



