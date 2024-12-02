[News Today] ANGWON SKI RESORTS OPEN

[LEAD]

The season's first snowfall, which recorded over 30cm, has delighted ski resorts. On their opening weekend, skiers nationwide gathered to enjoy the winter atmosphere. Here's our first story.



[REPORT]

The top of Taegisan Mountain 1,050 meters above sea level.



A panoramic snowy sight spreads out under the clear winter sky.



Towering mountains covered in snow provide a stunning view.



White snow blossoms adorn the branches to create a vast winter wonderland,



Lee Seong-guk, Yun Su-gyeong/ Seoul residents

Since it snowed a lot, it was really nice walking through the ski slopes and seeing the snow blossoms.



Skiers race down the snow-covered slopes.



Two ski resorts in Gangwon-do Province opened in time with the winter's first snow.



Snow machines were used to create artificial snow amid a cold snap.



Jeong Ji-eun/ Seoul resident

I wondered if the ski slopes would open because of the recent warm weather. But I was very glad to see the snow recently.



Choi Seong-hun, Bae Dal-hyeon/

(Despite the heavy snow, the snow quality was very good.) Not many countries

have four seasons. Korea is great because we can enjoy all the seasons.



More than six thousand skiers flocked to the ski slopes on the first weekend since the opening to enjoy the start of winter.



Yun Gyeong-mun/ Ski resort manager

Past 3 years' stats show growing ski resort visitors. There's demand for various cultural contents at the resort aside from skiing.



Other ski resorts in Gangwon-do Province plan to open successively in December to welcome skiers from all across the country.