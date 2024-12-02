[News Today] DOCTORS QUIT CONSULTATIVE BODY

News Today

[LEAD]
The joint consultative body, launched to resolve legislative conflicts surrounding the medical sector, has virtually ceased operations only 20 days after its inception. Disagreements over the medical school enrollment quota between the medical community and the government remain unresolved, prompting medical groups to withdraw.

[REPORT]
The joint consultative body on the medical school enrollment quota increase has virtually been halted after medical groups withdrew from it.

After the fourth meeting held on Sunday, the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences and the Korea Association of Medical Colleges officially declared they were leaving the joint consultative body.

Lee Jin-woo/ President, Korean Academy of Medical Sciences
The government has no willingness to resolve this issue. KAMS and KAMC have no choice but to stop their participation in the joint consultative body.

The medical community demanded that the government re-adjust the medical school enrollment quota for next year and set up an entity for estimating medical workforce. But the government and the ruling party turned down those demands citing confusion in college admissions and legal issues.

Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education
It's impossible, because college admissions have already begun. We don’t want to cause confusion to applicants or schools.

The government says re-adjusting next year's medical school quota is unfeasable, but pledged to cooperate with the medical community on discussing the 2026 quota.

It also stressed that although joint consultative meetings have been discontinued, it will maintain dialogue through closed-door discussions.

With the body collapsing just 20 days after its launch, the conflict between the medical community and the government is likely to extend into next year.

With trainee doctor recruitment for next year and the Korean Medical Association presidential election still remaining as pending issues, the standoff will likely enter a new phase.

