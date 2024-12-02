[News Today] JUNG WOO-SUNG ISSUES APOLOGY

입력 2024-12-02 15:32:27 수정 2024-12-02 15:33:41 News Today





[LEAD]

Actor Jung Woo-sung made an official apology regarding his recent baby scandal at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. He said he'll fully take responsibility as the father of the child.



[REPORT]

Actor Jung Woo-sung, who became the center of controversy by admitting to having a child out of wedlock, made a public appearance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.



He first expressed his gratitude to viewers for the success of the movie "12.12: The Day."



Jung Woo-sung / Actor

I hope my personal issues will not tarnish the movie's reputation.



Jung did not step on the red carpet, and only quietly conveyed his apology on stage.



Jung Woo-sung / Actor

I sincerely apologize for causing concerns, disappointment to everyone who loved and supported me. I will accept rebuke for everything.



The actor said he will fulfill his responsibility as a father.



Jung Woo-sung / Actor

I will take full responsibility for my son as his father.



Jung admitted to being the biological father of model Moon Ga-bi's child on Nov. 24.



The bombshell revelation sparked numerous leaks of the actor's personal information and photos, drawing attention to whether or not Jung will attend the major award ceremony.



The movie "12.12: The Day" won four accolades at this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.



Jung Woo-sung received Best Actor nomination, but the award went to his co-star Hwang Jung-min.