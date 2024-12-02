[News Today] KKULTTEOK CEREAL POPULAR ABROAD

[LEAD]

Korean food like gimbap and tteokbokki are gaining global attention and love. But among them, there's one quite unexpected item. It's kkultteok.



[REPORT]

Recently, it is not hard to find videos and posting about kkultteok on social media.



But the sticky, sweet honey-filled rice cake is eaten with milk, like cereal.



Social media users share their own tips to make them tastier, like cutting the honey rice cakes slightly to let milk seep into it.



Interestingly, the kkultteok cereal trend was first set off by foreign influencers.



Exports of processed rice products, like tteok or cookies, jumped over 40 percent to 250 million U.S. dollars between January and October this year.



The rise is attributed to growing global interest in Korean culture, such as dramas and K-pop, naturally extending to Korean cuisine.