[News Today] K-CONTENTS, MORE THAN A FAD

[LEAD]

This popularity is of course not just limited to food. K-POP and K-CONTENT go beyond simple consumption and enjoyment. From being a global trend, it's now creating unique cultures overseas. We have the details.



[REPORT]

A K-pop song is heard in the middle of a shopping plaza.



These girls show off a perfectly synchronized dance routine.



Passers-by are captivated by the magic of K-pop.



Another team of girls start a K-pop dance show nearby.



They're performing 'cover dance,' exactly replicating the choreographies of K-pop stars.



More than 200,000 people have subscribed to this social media account just to see these dance videos.



Sisi/ K-pop cover dance team

I really like the melody and rhythm of K-pop. They have strong beats and individuals. Everyone comes together. They made a team. They all have different personalities and they're all in charge of different roles.



Social media sites are the main channel through which K-contents are spreading.



Introduced on the sites are the clothes and cosmetic products used by Korean actresses.



People play the same game shown in a music video and social networks deliver Korean-made contents to every corner of the globe without delay.



Influencers from around the world are the driving force behind this trend.



Alex/ Malaysian Influencer

So, mainly my content is about K-pop, K-drama or anything K-related, because my followers are really interested in Korean culture. I definitely feel proud introducing K-culture and K-content on my platform.



K-contents are no longer for just watching and covering.



Korean photo booths introduced through K-dramas are all the rage in Singapore.



Making goods showing their love for their favorite stars is especially popular here.



Jade/ Singaporean Student

Photo booth culture is very popular in Singapore, especially for the youths nowadays. A lot of my K-pop fan friends, they would post their idol in their frame.



From Korea to Asia and beyond...



K-contents are becoming more than just a fad. They are being reinvented into a worldwide cultural icon.