[News Today] K-CONTENTS, MORE THAN A FAD
[LEAD]
This popularity is of course not just limited to food. K-POP and K-CONTENT go beyond simple consumption and enjoyment. From being a global trend, it's now creating unique cultures overseas. We have the details.
[REPORT]
A K-pop song is heard in the middle of a shopping plaza.
These girls show off a perfectly synchronized dance routine.
Passers-by are captivated by the magic of K-pop.
Another team of girls start a K-pop dance show nearby.
They're performing 'cover dance,' exactly replicating the choreographies of K-pop stars.
More than 200,000 people have subscribed to this social media account just to see these dance videos.
Sisi/ K-pop cover dance team
I really like the melody and rhythm of K-pop. They have strong beats and individuals. Everyone comes together. They made a team. They all have different personalities and they're all in charge of different roles.
Social media sites are the main channel through which K-contents are spreading.
Introduced on the sites are the clothes and cosmetic products used by Korean actresses.
People play the same game shown in a music video and social networks deliver Korean-made contents to every corner of the globe without delay.
Influencers from around the world are the driving force behind this trend.
Alex/ Malaysian Influencer
So, mainly my content is about K-pop, K-drama or anything K-related, because my followers are really interested in Korean culture. I definitely feel proud introducing K-culture and K-content on my platform.
K-contents are no longer for just watching and covering.
Korean photo booths introduced through K-dramas are all the rage in Singapore.
Making goods showing their love for their favorite stars is especially popular here.
Jade/ Singaporean Student
Photo booth culture is very popular in Singapore, especially for the youths nowadays. A lot of my K-pop fan friends, they would post their idol in their frame.
From Korea to Asia and beyond...
K-contents are becoming more than just a fad. They are being reinvented into a worldwide cultural icon.
입력 2024-12-02 15:32:58
수정2024-12-02 15:34:16
