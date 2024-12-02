News Today

[News Today] BTS' V COLLABS WITH PARK HYO-SHIN

[LEAD]
BTS V and singer Park Hyo-shin have collaborated in a new single. Here's MORE.

[REPORT]
BTS member V and singer Park Hyo-shin having dinner together.
With cinematic touches, it looks like a scene from a movie.

But it is a scene from the official music video of their duet song "Winter Ahead."

The two singers composed and sang the new jazz pop piece together.

V is a jazz fan.

He asked Park, one of his close friends, to produce a good winter song.

According to V's agency, the collaboration topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 countries and regions on Saturday.

A different music video for the song featuring V alone took the top spot on YouTube's music video chart.

