[News Today] BTS’ V COLLABS WITH PARK HYO-SHIN

입력 2024-12-02 15:33:21 수정 2024-12-02 15:34:25 News Today





[LEAD]

BTS V and singer Park Hyo-shin have collaborated in a new single. Here's MORE.



[REPORT]

BTS member V and singer Park Hyo-shin having dinner together.

With cinematic touches, it looks like a scene from a movie.



But it is a scene from the official music video of their duet song "Winter Ahead."



The two singers composed and sang the new jazz pop piece together.



V is a jazz fan.



He asked Park, one of his close friends, to produce a good winter song.



According to V's agency, the collaboration topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 countries and regions on Saturday.



A different music video for the song featuring V alone took the top spot on YouTube's music video chart.