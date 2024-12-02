News 9

Prosecutors denounce impeachment as unjust

[Anchor]

Today (12.2), the prosecution, including regular prosecutors, publicly voiced that the impeachment is unjust.

If the impeachment bill passes in the National Assembly, they are also considering applying for a suspension to the Constitutional Court.

Continuing with reporter Hyun Ye-seul.

[Report]

When the impeachment bill against Chief Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo and the leadership was reported at the National Assembly plenary session, regular prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office issued a statement criticizing the impeachment attempt as unjust.

They expressed deep concern and regret regarding the National Assembly's movement to impeach prosecutors under the name 'All Regular Prosecutors of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office' on the internal network.

They also argued that attempts to impeach prosecutors involved in investigations and dispositions of specific cases undermine the independence and neutrality of the prosecution guaranteed by the Constitution.

They stated, "Impeachment is the last resort to uphold the Constitution when a high-ranking public official has violated significant constitutional or legal provisions," and pointed out that "the current attempt at impeachment does not meet the conditions set by the Constitution and is therefore unjust."

There are about 200 regular prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Earlier, on Nov. 26, three deputy chief prosecutors and on Nov. 27, over 30 chief prosecutors expressed their opposition, effectively indicating that all of them are against impeachment.

If the impeachment bill passes the National Assembly, the duties of Chief Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo and two other prosecutors will be suspended until the Constitutional Court's ruling is issued.

The Central District Prosecutors' Office is reportedly considering applying for a stay of effect to the Constitutional Court, as they believe that this would cause serious disruptions to their work.

KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

