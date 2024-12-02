News 9

[Exclusive] Myung Tae-kyun's friend purchased more land near Changwon Industrial Complex

입력 2024.12.02 (23:48)

[Anchor]

It has already been reported that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun's acquaintance and the couple who are siblings of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun purchased land near the planned site of the Changwon National Industrial Complex.

However, it has been confirmed that the land purchased by Mr. Myung's acquaintance is not limited to the 800 million won area that has been previously reported, but there is much more.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

In April of last year, a photo was taken in Jeju Island featuring Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

Next to Kim Han-jung, known as a supporter of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, is Mr. Kang, a former aide to the National Assembly Speaker.

Mr. Kang is known to have been a long-time acquaintance of Mr. Myung since 2012.

This is a location about 400 meters away from the planned site of the Changwon National Industrial Complex.

It has been confirmed that Mr. Kang purchased 4,800 square meters of land here in February of last year in collaboration with a shipbuilding materials company.

The transaction amount was over 1.7 billion won, just over a month before the announcement of the industrial complex candidate site.

The representative of the company that purchased the land together with Mr. Kang was also listed as an executive of a real estate development company established by Mr. Kang a year and five months later.

Mr. Kang is known to own over 9,000 square meters of land worth around 800 million won, located about 2 kilometers from this land, raising suspicions that he received information related to the industrial complex from Mr. Myung.

However, KBS's investigation revealed that he actually purchased a total of 11 plots of land, totaling over 14,000 square meters for about 3 billion won.

In response to KBS's inquiry about the circumstances of the land acquisition, Mr. Kang explained, "It is unrelated to Mr. Myung and was an investment intended for a vacation home project."

However, the prosecution believes there is a possibility that Mr. Kang invested a large sum after receiving information about the industrial complex from Mr. Myung, and recently conducted a search and seizure at the office of the company that jointly purchased the land.

The representative of the company stated, "I only received a recommendation for the land from Mr. Kang while proceeding with a new business," denying any connection with Mr. Myung.

Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to indict Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun tomorrow (Dec. 3) on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, while continuing the remaining investigation into allegations of manipulating public opinion surveys.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

