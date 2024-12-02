Ruling party joins investigation into Marine Corps member's death

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has suddenly changed its position and decided to participate in the National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps member's death, which has been pushed by the opposition party.



They believe it is better to participate and provide checks rather than leaving the investigation solely to the opposition.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party will also participate in the 'National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps member's death' being promoted by the Democratic Party.



Initially considering not to participate, claiming it was a politically motivated investigation, the People Power Party has made a sudden turnaround.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Leader: "We seriously considered not participating, but since the Democratic Party's unilateral operation of the investigation could lead to another distorted form of operation, the People Power Party will actively engage in thorough fact-finding..."]



As National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik pressured participation in the investigation, the People Power Party assessed that if the Democratic Party were to operate it alone, there would be even more unilateral witness selection and attacks on the ruling party.



In particular, it is believed that the assessment that new controversies would be difficult to arise after going through legislative hearings and national audits also played a role.



The Democratic Party is determined to clarify the existence of external pressure in the handling of the death incident, the exertion of pressure by the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense, and the process of lifting the travel ban on then-Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup during this investigation.



[Yoon Jong-kun/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "While they have stated their position on participating in the investigation, whether this will be a genuine participation for truth-finding remains to be seen. No matter how much the People Power Party distorts and manipulates the frame, that frame will not resonate with the public..."]



With both parties finalizing their lists of committee members, the special committee for this investigation is expected to be composed of 10 members from the Democratic Party, including Chairman Chung Dong-young, 7 members from the People Power Party, and 1 member from The Rebuilding Korea Party.



After discussing the duration and scope of the investigation, both parties plan to adopt the investigation implementation plan at the National Assembly plenary session as early as the day after tomorrow (Dec.4).



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



