News 9

Ruling party joins investigation into Marine Corps member's death

입력 2024.12.02 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has suddenly changed its position and decided to participate in the National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps member's death, which has been pushed by the opposition party.

They believe it is better to participate and provide checks rather than leaving the investigation solely to the opposition.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party will also participate in the 'National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps member's death' being promoted by the Democratic Party.

Initially considering not to participate, claiming it was a politically motivated investigation, the People Power Party has made a sudden turnaround.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Leader: "We seriously considered not participating, but since the Democratic Party's unilateral operation of the investigation could lead to another distorted form of operation, the People Power Party will actively engage in thorough fact-finding..."]

As National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik pressured participation in the investigation, the People Power Party assessed that if the Democratic Party were to operate it alone, there would be even more unilateral witness selection and attacks on the ruling party.

In particular, it is believed that the assessment that new controversies would be difficult to arise after going through legislative hearings and national audits also played a role.

The Democratic Party is determined to clarify the existence of external pressure in the handling of the death incident, the exertion of pressure by the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense, and the process of lifting the travel ban on then-Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup during this investigation.

[Yoon Jong-kun/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "While they have stated their position on participating in the investigation, whether this will be a genuine participation for truth-finding remains to be seen. No matter how much the People Power Party distorts and manipulates the frame, that frame will not resonate with the public..."]

With both parties finalizing their lists of committee members, the special committee for this investigation is expected to be composed of 10 members from the Democratic Party, including Chairman Chung Dong-young, 7 members from the People Power Party, and 1 member from The Rebuilding Korea Party.

After discussing the duration and scope of the investigation, both parties plan to adopt the investigation implementation plan at the National Assembly plenary session as early as the day after tomorrow (Dec.4).

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling party joins investigation into Marine Corps member's death
    • 입력 2024-12-02 23:48:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party has suddenly changed its position and decided to participate in the National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps member's death, which has been pushed by the opposition party.

They believe it is better to participate and provide checks rather than leaving the investigation solely to the opposition.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party will also participate in the 'National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps member's death' being promoted by the Democratic Party.

Initially considering not to participate, claiming it was a politically motivated investigation, the People Power Party has made a sudden turnaround.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Leader: "We seriously considered not participating, but since the Democratic Party's unilateral operation of the investigation could lead to another distorted form of operation, the People Power Party will actively engage in thorough fact-finding..."]

As National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik pressured participation in the investigation, the People Power Party assessed that if the Democratic Party were to operate it alone, there would be even more unilateral witness selection and attacks on the ruling party.

In particular, it is believed that the assessment that new controversies would be difficult to arise after going through legislative hearings and national audits also played a role.

The Democratic Party is determined to clarify the existence of external pressure in the handling of the death incident, the exertion of pressure by the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense, and the process of lifting the travel ban on then-Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup during this investigation.

[Yoon Jong-kun/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "While they have stated their position on participating in the investigation, whether this will be a genuine participation for truth-finding remains to be seen. No matter how much the People Power Party distorts and manipulates the frame, that frame will not resonate with the public..."]

With both parties finalizing their lists of committee members, the special committee for this investigation is expected to be composed of 10 members from the Democratic Party, including Chairman Chung Dong-young, 7 members from the People Power Party, and 1 member from The Rebuilding Korea Party.

After discussing the duration and scope of the investigation, both parties plan to adopt the investigation implementation plan at the National Assembly plenary session as early as the day after tomorrow (Dec.4).

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결
예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨<br>…대치 끝 상정 보류

예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨…대치 끝 상정 보류
여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?

여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?
“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다

“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.