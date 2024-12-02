Ukraine destroys North Korea's Bulsae-4 missile with drone

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Ukrainian military has released a video claiming to have destroyed North Korea's anti-tank weapons using drones.



President Zelensky stated that North Korean soldiers have already been killed or injured during the fighting, and that more will become cannon fodder in the future.



Reporter Wi Jae-cheon reports.



[Report]



A Ukrainian military drone captures a moving armored vehicle.



As the drone attacks, flames erupt from the armored vehicle, and objects presumed to be debris can be seen flying.



This is a video released by the Ukrainian military claiming to have destroyed the North Korean weapon, the Bulsea-4, in the battle zone of Kharkiv last weekend.



The Bulsae-4 is a North Korean-made anti-tank weapon with a maximum range of 25km.



It is known to have improved performance by replicating Russian-made anti-tank missiles.



Reports emerged in July that Russia was using the Bulsae-4, and our National Intelligence Service confirmed North Korea's support of the Bulsae-4 to Russia based on recovered debris.



Ukrainian media reported that this video is evidence that North Korean-made weapons are increasingly being deployed on the battlefield.



Concerns have also been raised that North Korea is gaining combat experience by deploying new weapons, as the export of upgraded multiple rocket launchers from North Korea has been confirmed.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Oct. 30/KBS Interview: "North Korea has provided about 3.5 million shells to Russia, and Russia has used these shells to kill our people. North Korea is also providing missiles."]



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that "North Korean soldiers deployed to western Russia have died or been injured in combat."



He also warned that more North Korean soldiers will be sent to the front lines to become cannon fodder for the Russian military.



However, he did not disclose specific numbers regarding the scale of North Korean deployment or casualties.



This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.



