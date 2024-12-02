News 9

Syrian civil war reignites, escalating Middle East tensions

입력 2024.12.02 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another conflict has ignited in the Middle East, where peace is hard to come by.

The Syrian civil war is intensifying once again.

The international community is busy working to prevent further escalation.

Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

A sudden large explosion occurs on the streets of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city.

The Sunni Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which launched a surprise attack six days ago, has captured Aleppo for the first time in eight years and has advanced into nearby small towns.

[Mohammad Al Abdo/Syrian Insurgent Fighter: "We have come from you, and you have come from us. God wants us to liberate Aleppo and its surroundings."]

The Shiite Syrian government forces, supported by Iran and Russia, have unleashed heavy fire on the rebel-held areas.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have also joined in supporting the government forces, leading to increased casualties.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 370 people, including over 40 civilians, have died since Nov. 27.

[Fara Ahmed/Northwestern Syria Resident: "The fighter jets bombed the camp near Al Jama. As you can see, four people were injured."]

Since 2011, a fierce civil war has been ongoing in Syria between the Shiite government forces, Sunni rebels, and Kurdish armed groups, resulting in over 300,000 deaths.

Although there was a stalemate recently due to mediation by neighboring countries, the situation is escalating again.

Taking advantage of the weakened support for the Syrian government forces from Russia and Iran due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the rebels, backed by Turkey, appear to be launching a counteroffensive.

The United States has discussed easing tensions with Turkey, while Iran has promised to support the Syrian government forces, prompting neighboring countries to act urgently.

Even Lebanon, which has only recently seen a reduction in gunfire, is expressing concern over the repercussions of the Syrian civil war.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Beirut, Lebanon for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Syrian civil war reignites, escalating Middle East tensions
    • 입력 2024-12-02 23:48:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another conflict has ignited in the Middle East, where peace is hard to come by.

The Syrian civil war is intensifying once again.

The international community is busy working to prevent further escalation.

Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

A sudden large explosion occurs on the streets of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city.

The Sunni Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which launched a surprise attack six days ago, has captured Aleppo for the first time in eight years and has advanced into nearby small towns.

[Mohammad Al Abdo/Syrian Insurgent Fighter: "We have come from you, and you have come from us. God wants us to liberate Aleppo and its surroundings."]

The Shiite Syrian government forces, supported by Iran and Russia, have unleashed heavy fire on the rebel-held areas.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have also joined in supporting the government forces, leading to increased casualties.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 370 people, including over 40 civilians, have died since Nov. 27.

[Fara Ahmed/Northwestern Syria Resident: "The fighter jets bombed the camp near Al Jama. As you can see, four people were injured."]

Since 2011, a fierce civil war has been ongoing in Syria between the Shiite government forces, Sunni rebels, and Kurdish armed groups, resulting in over 300,000 deaths.

Although there was a stalemate recently due to mediation by neighboring countries, the situation is escalating again.

Taking advantage of the weakened support for the Syrian government forces from Russia and Iran due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the rebels, backed by Turkey, appear to be launching a counteroffensive.

The United States has discussed easing tensions with Turkey, while Iran has promised to support the Syrian government forces, prompting neighboring countries to act urgently.

Even Lebanon, which has only recently seen a reduction in gunfire, is expressing concern over the repercussions of the Syrian civil war.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Beirut, Lebanon for KBS News.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결
예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨<br>…대치 끝 상정 보류

예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨…대치 끝 상정 보류
여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?

여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?
“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다

“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.