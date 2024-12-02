Syrian civil war reignites, escalating Middle East tensions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another conflict has ignited in the Middle East, where peace is hard to come by.



The Syrian civil war is intensifying once again.



The international community is busy working to prevent further escalation.



Kim Gae-hyung reports.



[Report]



A sudden large explosion occurs on the streets of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city.



The Sunni Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which launched a surprise attack six days ago, has captured Aleppo for the first time in eight years and has advanced into nearby small towns.



[Mohammad Al Abdo/Syrian Insurgent Fighter: "We have come from you, and you have come from us. God wants us to liberate Aleppo and its surroundings."]



The Shiite Syrian government forces, supported by Iran and Russia, have unleashed heavy fire on the rebel-held areas.



Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have also joined in supporting the government forces, leading to increased casualties.



According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 370 people, including over 40 civilians, have died since Nov. 27.



[Fara Ahmed/Northwestern Syria Resident: "The fighter jets bombed the camp near Al Jama. As you can see, four people were injured."]



Since 2011, a fierce civil war has been ongoing in Syria between the Shiite government forces, Sunni rebels, and Kurdish armed groups, resulting in over 300,000 deaths.



Although there was a stalemate recently due to mediation by neighboring countries, the situation is escalating again.



Taking advantage of the weakened support for the Syrian government forces from Russia and Iran due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the rebels, backed by Turkey, appear to be launching a counteroffensive.



The United States has discussed easing tensions with Turkey, while Iran has promised to support the Syrian government forces, prompting neighboring countries to act urgently.



Even Lebanon, which has only recently seen a reduction in gunfire, is expressing concern over the repercussions of the Syrian civil war.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Beirut, Lebanon for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!