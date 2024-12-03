News 9

Traditional market merchants call for reduction in delivery app commissions

2024.12.03

[Anchor]

Among the polarization alleviation measures announced today (Dec. 2), merchants have high expectations for the reduction of delivery app commissions for traditional markets.

To enhance the effectiveness of this measure, what specific conditions are needed? Reporter Kim Jin-hee has investigated.

[Report]

This is a side dish store that has been operating in a traditional market for 30 years.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of customers visiting in person has significantly decreased, and now more than half of the sales depend on delivery apps, but the commission burden is heavy.

[Park Soon-sim: "The actual commission fees are higher than what I make. So I wonder if I should use this (delivery app) at all."]

Because of this, there are high expectations for the 'zero commission policy' for intermediaries.

[Park Soon-sim: "((If the intermediary commission is eliminated) do you think it will help sales?) Of course. It will help a lot. No matter how tough it is, it brings some vitality and fun."]

The service that allows traditional market merchants to use delivery apps without intermediary commissions is currently being piloted by Baemin, and there are plans to expand it nationwide starting next year.

[Baemin Official: "Currently, we are providing the benefit of free order intermediary commissions to 10 traditional markets. Starting next year, we plan to expand it nationwide."]

However, it seems that it will take some time before the 'zero commission' applies to all traditional markets across the country.

Markets with low delivery demand or those that attract more tourists will be pushed to the back of the line, and implementation will be carried out gradually, starting with markets that have high delivery demand.

It is also necessary to broaden the participation to other delivery app companies besides Baemin.

The government plans to hold an economic ministers' meeting the day after tomorrow (Dec. 4) to continue specific discussions on strengthening tailored support for small businesses.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee.

