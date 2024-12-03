Cold wave hits as temperatures plunge across Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As night falls, the temperature has dropped sharply due to the cold wind.



Tomorrow (12.3) will be even colder.



The morning temperatures in the central region, including the metropolitan area, are forecasted to drop by about 10 degrees compared to today (12.2).



You will need to prepare well for the cold on your way to work tomorrow.



This is a report from meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



The trees have become quite bare, signaling the arrival of winter, but citizens are still taking off their outerwear due to the mild weather.



Today's daytime temperatures were 13 degrees in Seoul and 18.8 degrees in Busan, which is about 6 degrees higher than the average.



There was little difference from the warmest average temperature recorded this autumn.



[Park Seo-eun/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "It was so cold on Saturday that I thought it would be cold today too, so I came out wearing a fleece hoodie and padding jacket, but as I walked, I got too hot and took off the jacket."]



[Kim Yoon-jung/Yeonsu-gu, Incheon: "I took out my padding jacket last week, but today the weather seems to have warmed up again, so it feels like spring weather, so I wore my coat again today."]



However, cold air is expected to move in from the northwest overnight, bringing winter-like cold.



Tomorrow morning, temperatures in Seoul and Chuncheon will drop to minus 4 degrees, and most areas across the country will see morning temperatures 5 to 9 degrees lower than today.



In Incheon, where temperatures will drop more than 10 degrees compared to this morning, a cold wave warning has been issued.



Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will also remain around 5 degrees in the central region, including 4 degrees in Seoul, and with strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.



In addition to keeping warm, attention should also be paid to slippery road conditions.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Recent snow has melted and is expected to freeze again, leading to icy roads and black ice, so please be cautious about traffic safety."]



From tomorrow evening, light rain or snow is expected in southern Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, and Honam regions.



The sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue until Thursday, according to the Meteorological Administration.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



