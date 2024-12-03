Train collision highlights brake failure safety tips
Early yesterday (12.1), there was a major accident where an SUV crashed into a train after rushing onto the tracks.
The driver stated to the police that the brakes were not working.
What should you do to ensure safety if controlling a vehicle becomes difficult?
Reporter Choi Min-young looked into this.
[Report]
An SUV crashes into a wall and enters the train tracks.
Moments later, a train collides with the vehicle and continues on.
Fortunately, there were no injuries, but it was a situation that could have led to a serious accident.
The driver stated, "The brakes were not working at the time of the accident."
In the eight-car pile-up accident that occurred in Gocheok, Seoul, in October, and the village bus accident in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, in September, drivers claimed that the brakes were not functioning or that the vehicle suddenly accelerated.
The number of accidents where drivers claimed sudden acceleration and were examined by the National Forensic Service has significantly increased from 45 cases in 2020 to 114 cases this year.
However, none of these incidents have been confirmed as cases of sudden acceleration.
The majority were determined by the National Forensic Service to be due to the driver mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal.
For this reason, experts emphasize the importance of remembering the correct response methods in case a vehicle does not stop.
[Lee Ho-geun/Professor, Department of Future Automotive, Daeduk University: "It is best to use both feet to press the brakes. You can press the brakes with both feet simultaneously, but you cannot press the accelerator pedal with both feet at the same time."]
Additionally, experts suggest installing pedal misoperation prevention devices in cars or a button that cuts off all power in emergencies as alternatives.
This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.
