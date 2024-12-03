News 9

High-rise residents follow evacuation guidelines, no casualties

입력 2024.12.03 (00:40)

[Anchor]

A fire is believed to have broken out from a butane gas explosion in a high-rise apartment in Daegu.

The flames and smoke were quite severe, but there were no casualties.

This is attributed to the residents' calm actions while following evacuation procedures.

Reporter Kim Ji-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Bright red flames and thick black smoke are continuously billowing from the apartment balcony.

The fire broke out in the high-rise apartment around 9 AM.

It is presumed that the fire started when butane gas exploded while cooking bone soup on the back balcony.

This is the corridor where the fire occurred.

There is water mixed with ash spread across the floor.

The smell of smoke is also quite strong.

Given the height of the building, there were concerns about significant casualties due to the smoke spreading, but the residents' calm response was commendable.

When the fire broke out, about 20 residents evacuated while covering their noses and mouths with wet towels.

[Yoon So-hee/Evacuated Resident: "I put on a mask I brought from home while coming down."]

Nine residents who were rescued from inside blocked the smoke coming in through the door cracks and waited for rescuers in the bathroom.

They acted according to the evacuation procedures they had practiced.

[Rescued Resident/Voice Altered: "I went to the master bathroom, soaked a blanket and towels in water, covered my mouth with a towel, and used the other towels and blanket to block the door while I waited."]

If external evacuation routes cannot be used during an apartment fire, staying in an interior space with lightweight partitions and downward escape routes can be safer.

[Kim Jin-yeol/Daegu Suseong Fire Station: "If evacuation outside is not possible, go into the bathroom, block the entrance with wet towels, and call 119 for help."]

Experts also recommend using stairs instead of elevators and moving to the ground or rooftop in a low posture.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hoon.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

