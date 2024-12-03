News 9

FTC targets Coupang, Naver, Market Kurly over membership policies

입력 2024.12.03 (00:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Fair Trade Commission is preparing sanctions against Coupang, Naver, and Market Kurly.

The issue is that once a membership is paid, it cannot be canceled before the month is complete.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

Sixty-year-old Choo Seung-ho accidentally signed up for Coupang's paid membership in August by pressing the wrong button.

He requested an immediate cancellation, but was told he had to use it for a month.

Coupang explained that once you join this membership, you cannot stop the service midway or receive partial refunds for that month.

[Coupang Customer Service Representative/Voice Altered: "Your cancellation request has been processed, and you won't be charged from next month."]

[Choo Seung-ho/Coupang User: "What about the amount that has already been charged?"]

[Coupang Customer Service Representative/Voice Altered: "You can just use it until the 30th."]

However, if a consumer requests an early cancellation, the service must be stopped, and the remaining amount for the usage period must be refunded.

[Choo Seung-ho/Coupang User: "It's ridiculous that they tell you to use it for a whole month right after signing up. I didn't even choose to sign up in the first place. It's like they set a trap to get you to join...."]

Naver and Market Kurly also operated their paid memberships in the same way as Coupang, and the Fair Trade Commission has initiated sanctions, viewing that they effectively 'hindered' consumers from canceling early.

In particular, Coupang will also undergo scrutiny regarding the process of raising membership prices last August.

To raise membership prices, consumer consent is required, but at that time, Coupang included the phrase 'Agree and Purchase' in the product payment window.

The Fair Trade Commission determined that this could be considered a deceptive practice known as a 'dark pattern.'

In addition to this, Coupang is also under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission for various allegations, including bundling sales and abuse of subcontractors.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • FTC targets Coupang, Naver, Market Kurly over membership policies
    • 입력 2024-12-03 00:40:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Fair Trade Commission is preparing sanctions against Coupang, Naver, and Market Kurly.

The issue is that once a membership is paid, it cannot be canceled before the month is complete.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

Sixty-year-old Choo Seung-ho accidentally signed up for Coupang's paid membership in August by pressing the wrong button.

He requested an immediate cancellation, but was told he had to use it for a month.

Coupang explained that once you join this membership, you cannot stop the service midway or receive partial refunds for that month.

[Coupang Customer Service Representative/Voice Altered: "Your cancellation request has been processed, and you won't be charged from next month."]

[Choo Seung-ho/Coupang User: "What about the amount that has already been charged?"]

[Coupang Customer Service Representative/Voice Altered: "You can just use it until the 30th."]

However, if a consumer requests an early cancellation, the service must be stopped, and the remaining amount for the usage period must be refunded.

[Choo Seung-ho/Coupang User: "It's ridiculous that they tell you to use it for a whole month right after signing up. I didn't even choose to sign up in the first place. It's like they set a trap to get you to join...."]

Naver and Market Kurly also operated their paid memberships in the same way as Coupang, and the Fair Trade Commission has initiated sanctions, viewing that they effectively 'hindered' consumers from canceling early.

In particular, Coupang will also undergo scrutiny regarding the process of raising membership prices last August.

To raise membership prices, consumer consent is required, but at that time, Coupang included the phrase 'Agree and Purchase' in the product payment window.

The Fair Trade Commission determined that this could be considered a deceptive practice known as a 'dark pattern.'

In addition to this, Coupang is also under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission for various allegations, including bundling sales and abuse of subcontractors.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결
예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨<br>…대치 끝 상정 보류

예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨…대치 끝 상정 보류
여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?

여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?
“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다

“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.