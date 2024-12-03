FTC targets Coupang, Naver, Market Kurly over membership policies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Fair Trade Commission is preparing sanctions against Coupang, Naver, and Market Kurly.



The issue is that once a membership is paid, it cannot be canceled before the month is complete.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.



[Report]



Sixty-year-old Choo Seung-ho accidentally signed up for Coupang's paid membership in August by pressing the wrong button.



He requested an immediate cancellation, but was told he had to use it for a month.



Coupang explained that once you join this membership, you cannot stop the service midway or receive partial refunds for that month.



[Coupang Customer Service Representative/Voice Altered: "Your cancellation request has been processed, and you won't be charged from next month."]



[Choo Seung-ho/Coupang User: "What about the amount that has already been charged?"]



[Coupang Customer Service Representative/Voice Altered: "You can just use it until the 30th."]



However, if a consumer requests an early cancellation, the service must be stopped, and the remaining amount for the usage period must be refunded.



[Choo Seung-ho/Coupang User: "It's ridiculous that they tell you to use it for a whole month right after signing up. I didn't even choose to sign up in the first place. It's like they set a trap to get you to join...."]



Naver and Market Kurly also operated their paid memberships in the same way as Coupang, and the Fair Trade Commission has initiated sanctions, viewing that they effectively 'hindered' consumers from canceling early.



In particular, Coupang will also undergo scrutiny regarding the process of raising membership prices last August.



To raise membership prices, consumer consent is required, but at that time, Coupang included the phrase 'Agree and Purchase' in the product payment window.



The Fair Trade Commission determined that this could be considered a deceptive practice known as a 'dark pattern.'



In addition to this, Coupang is also under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission for various allegations, including bundling sales and abuse of subcontractors.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



